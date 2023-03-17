COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering a $75 gift card incentive are available in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen, providing a free, convenient and accessible way for adults and children to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics in March will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.
In Haverhill, clinics are being held at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., March in March 23 and 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In Lawrence, weekday clinics being held Mondays through Fridays in March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Lawrence Health Center Pharmacy, 34 Haverhill St.
In Methuen, clinics are being held March 23 and 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 17, 24 and 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. for ages 5 and older, at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Pharmacy, 147 Pelham St.
No ID or health insurance is required. To find additional clinics that are offering the $75 gift cards, go to mass.gov/GetBoosted and scroll down to the search bar to find your community. The gift card offer is only available at clinics on the Get Boosted webpage, while supplies last. If you have questions or need help finding a clinic, you can call 211 (or 877-211-6277).
Drivers warned of highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closings of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Sunday, March 19, through Friday morning March 24. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. Friday, March 24. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install electrical conduit on the edge of the ramps.
This work is part of a $4.96 million highway lighting repairs and Improvements project at the Interchange of Interstate 93 and Interstate 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution.
For more information visit mass511.com.
Mayor to present State of the City speech
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini will give his last State of the City speech Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers. The mayor announced he would not be seeking reelection this fall after serving 10 consecutive terms in office. A reception will follow in his office in city hall. The city council meeting that was scheduled for that night has been postponed to March 28. Watch the mayor’s presentation on local cable access Channel 9 or live-streamed on HC Media.
Business Networking Mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Wednesday, March 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stacks, 122 Washington St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes appetizers and beverages and door prize drawings.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
