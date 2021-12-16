METHUEN —The Methuen Health Department, in conjunction with Mayor Neil Perry's office, will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at General Donovan School, 50 Cross St., Lawrence. Clinics will also be held Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Methuen Police Department, 90 Hampshire St,; Thursday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Methuen Police Department; Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Methuen Police Department, and Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avenue store at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St.
Shots administered at the Methuen Police Department will be Moderna, with either Moderna or Pfizer available at other vaccination sites.
Booster shots as well as first and second doses are available, according to the mayor's office.
Appointments are required and may be reserved online by visiting https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/methuen.
Carols on the Common sets rain date
NORTH ANDOVER — Everyone is invited to join a group of 30 people from the North Andover Moms Facebook page, led by Cynthia Hopkins, Jamie Vanasse and Rebecca Stronck, who will meet on the common Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to sing Christmas carols.
In the event of rain, the event will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and a sign will be posted on the common and on the "North Andover Moms" Facebook page.
"We'll be singing Christmas carols old and new with lyric books, so you don't need to know the words," Hopkins said. "Kids, pets, family and friends are invited."
There is no cost associated with the event, and the singing will take place at the Christmas tree.
"We felt we need to have something happy and joyful, and have everyone invited," Hopkins said.
Annual toy drive benefits Emmaus Inc.
NORTH ANDOVER — The annual North Shore Holiday Toy Drive with State Sen. Bruce Tarr was held this year at 15 locations throughout his district from Dec. 6 to 10. One of the drives was held on Dec. 8 at Heav'nly Donuts in North Andover in partnership with the United Way, Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The toys collected that day were presented to Denise Arnold of Emmaus in Haverhill. The drive was attended by several state legislators including State Reps. Minicucci and Rep. Nguyen and was broadcast live by member North Shore 104.9 radio with Erika Hemingway.
The toys will be distributed to children living with their families in Emmaus' family shelter at 150 How St. The family shelter houses homeless families with children. Emmaus is a United Way supported agency.
Letters from Ireland
HAVERHILL — Patricia O'Malley's latest book, titled "So Far from Home: Letters from Ireland to Family in America," is not available at the Buttonwoods museum at this time. Plus the museum is closed during the winter except for special events. The book is available from online sellers and select book stores.
Bradford Valentine Road Race comes to an end
HAVERHILL — Organizers of the annual Bradford Valentine Road Race, one of the most popular winter events in the area, said the event has come to an end after 30 years and will no longer be held.
"After weighing the pros and cons of trying to host the event in person and the declining interest in virtual races it is clear to us that it's time to say goodbye and thank you," organizers said. "There are so many potential issues and complications with COVID it just doesn’t make sense to continue with the race."
Learning about safety
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill fighting Museum recently distributed Emergency Safety Packets to all Haverhill third graders.
This booklet was developed by the museums' education department as a family tool to prevent and prepare for home emergencies.
Haverhill Bank sponsored the booklets and Whittier Vo-Tech's Graphic Department printed them.
The packets included 14-page safety booklets along with free family passes to visit the Firefighting Museum, which is now closed for the season.
Visit online at www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.
Langley-Adams Library seeks part-time assistant
GROVELAND — The Town of Groveland and Langley-Adams Public Library are recruiting for the position of part-time library assistant.
The position is for 18.5 hours a week and requires alternating Saturdays and hours throughout the workweek, including at least one night per week. The pay rate is $15.05 per hour with no benefits.
For details about the job, visit www.grovelandma.com and search for "library."
Send a cover letter, resume, and references to apply@grovelandma.com or via mail to the Langley-Adams Library, Attn: Library Director, 183 Main St., Groveland, MA 01834.