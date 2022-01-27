LAWRENCE — After 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past two months, city officials are keeping the pressure up on residents and business people to vaccinate, wear masks and test.
Distribution of 140,000 home test kits started Tuesday at City Hall and the Lawrence Senior Center and will continue as long as supplies last.
“The city needs to continue to distribute tests in an equitable manner,” said Michael Armano, Board of Health Agent/Director during a press conference Monday.
Mayor Brian DePena, Human Services Director Martha Velez and Armano spoke of the need for vaccinations, masking, social distancing and testing during the meeting. Boxes of rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits were piled up behind them.
As the nation struggles with the highly contagious omicron variant, Armano said about 1,300 Lawrence residents are testing daily with a roughly 40% positivity rate.
In Lawrence, six people died in December and another 15 so far in January from COVID-19, Armano said.
He said the city remains committed to offering “red carpet access and opportunity to vaccinations and is strongly encouraging residents to take advantage of vaccination clinics at City Hall, the Center and door-to-door, at-home” access, Armano said.
To schedule vaccinations and get more information, call the city’s “Vax Hotline” at (978) 857-3409, he said.
A third testing site at the Center was recently opened. Officials are hoping to unveil a fourth site in the near future, Armano said.
“Covid is still very real,” he stressed.
Resident Jackie Marmol, who attended Monday’s meeting, said city nightclubs are hosting bands and are packed with revelers who are drinking.
“When you are drinking all night how can you wear a mask?” Marmol asked.
Armano acknowledged Lawrence has “social determinants” which make the battle against COVID-19 more difficult.
He urged resilience and cooperation, asking community members “to stand together, take initiative and put a mask on.”
Where to get at-home tests
- At-home tests are being distributed at City Hall and The Center while supplies last.
- You can also request free tests from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov.
Where you can get vaccinated
- Call the city wide “Vax Hotline” at to schedule a home visit.
- City Hall Vaccination Clinic, 200 Common St., Monday through Saturday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday – closed. Walk-ins welcome.
- The Center Vaccination Clinic, 155 Haverhill St., Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – closed. Walk-ins welcome.
- El Caldero Restaurant (Ends February 26th), 34 South Broadway, Thursdays – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mobile Vaccinations, Door-to-Door Program, Hosting a Mobile Clinic, call (978) 857-3409.
Testing locations
- The Center, 155 Haverhill St., Sunday – 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday – 11am to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday – Closed
- LGH Tent – 70 Canal St., Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Manchester Street – Near La Fruteria, Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
