Valley celebrates Veterans Day with parades, ceremonies

Members of the American Legion Riders Chapter 4 participated in Haverhill's Veterans Day Parade. MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo
Members of the Haverhill Police Department marched in the city's Veterans Day Parade. MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo
Members of Haverhill High Schools Marine Jr. ROTC program marched in Haverhill's Veterans Day Parade. MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo
Waiting at the corner of Mill and Boardman streets for Haverhill's Veterans Day Parade to arrive are, from, left, Jack O'Donnell, Colin Brown, Ethan Brown and Emily O'Donnell. MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo
Joanne Vietor hands out 9/11 remembrance ribbons she made to Jennifer Dube and her daughter, Lyla, 9 while they wait for the parade. Vietor has been making and handing out the ribbons for the last ten years during parades and ceremonies. 11/11/2022
Tenney 8th. grader and National Junior Honor Society member, Nadia Williams reads a proclamation from Governor Baker assisted by Tom Hargreaves of Legion Post 122. Methuen's Veterans Day parade and ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 122 under the command of John Dowd, was held Friday morning. Groups participating marched from downtown to the Walnut Grove Cemetery for a ceremony at the Legion Memorial plot. 11/11/2022
An attendee holds a flag during the Andover Veteran’s Day ceremony at Ballardvale Green Friday November 11, 2022. Photo/Reba Saldanha
Col. Cal Perry (Retired) salutes during the Andover Veteran’s Day ceremony at Ballardvale Green Friday November 11, 2022. Photo/Reba Saldanha
Several North Andover Scout Troops attended Veterans Day ceremonies in Patriots Memorial Park, where they led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Town of Andover Director fo Veteran’s Affairs Mark Comeiro salutes during Andover’s Veteran’s Day ceremony at Ballardvale Green Friday November 11, 2022. Photo/Reba Saldanha
A bench dedicated to former town manager Richard Bowen was highlighted during the Andover Veteran’s Day ceremony at Ballardvale Green Friday November 11, 2022. Members of the Essex County Composit Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol out of Lawrence Municipal Airport stand at attention in the background. Photo/Reba Saldanha
Methuen police Sgt. Kevin Dzioba gives the order for the firing of three volleys by the Methuen Police Honor Guard followed by taps. Methuen's Veterans Day parade and ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 122 under the command of John Dowd, was held Friday morning. Groups participating marched from downtown to the Walnut Grove Cemetery for a ceremony at the Legion Memorial plot. 11/11/2022
Valley celebrates Veterans Day with parades, ceremonies
Well over 200 strong, Haverhill's Veterans Day Parade stepped off on a mild, sunny Friday that drew crowds of thrilled onlookers. Organized by the city and various veterans organizations, participants gathered at Mill Brook Park in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where they were treated to pastries and coffee provided by Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission.
Mayor James Fiorentini in which he asked people to respect and honor veterans every day by respecting and honoring the rights they fought for: free speech, freedom of religion, and our most precious freedom, freedom to vote.
"We have veterans to thank for our freedoms and for protecting us in popular wars, like World War 2 and in unpopular wars like Vietnam and Iraq, they were ," Fiorentini said. "As we honor our veterans, I want everyone to also honor what they fought for and what some died for, our freedoms."
Methuen's Veterans Day parade and ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 122 under the command of John Dowd, saw groups marching from downtown to the Walnut Grove Cemetery for a ceremony at the Legion Memorial plot.
Joanne Vietor handed out 9/11 remembrance ribbons she made to those in attendance, as she has for the past 10 years at community ceremonies.
In North Andover, Major Richard McGreehan, retired, U.S. Air Force, was a keynote speaker and discussed the theme of community at a ceremony that included performances from the high school marching band.
In Andover, crowds gathered on Ballardvale Green for a blessing, flag raising and a ceremony that highlighted a bench dedicated to former town manager Richard Bowen.
Not every regional event fell on the day-of, though. In Salem, New Hampshire, students at Woodbury Middle School came together for their annual Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 4, once again uniting Salem veterans — about 180 in total.