Editor’s Note: This weekly Eagle-Tribune series looks at how diverse dance styles and traditions — from street to step and bachata to ballet and Indian to beyond — enrich lives and culture in the Merrimack Valley. Valley Dance asks what are the region’s dance styles, and to whom and why do they matter? Share your dance style and story. Email reporter Terry Date at tdate@eagletribune.com
Bachata. The word itself dances.
Merely mention it in Lawrence, the city with the second largest Dominican population in the U.S., and feet move.
Add music and hips sway. Shoulders roll.
One-two-three, tap, five-six-seven, tap.
When Lawrence filmmaker Michael .T (Tejada), decided to make a movie for his family and his home city he put bachata at its center.
“Bailando (dancing),” filmed two weeks ago at Elevated Thought, an art and social justice center for youth in the Everett Mill, is about a couple in their mid-20s falling in love to bachata dance.
Bachata dance and music are inseparable and ingrained in local Dominican-American culture, a staple, like rice and beans.
Michael .T remembers, as a small child, his mom pulling him around the house to bachata music. He could see in her face the joy she felt.
Or they’d be among family and friends at a gathering, he on his mom’s lap, with bachata playing on a CD or the local Spanish station Power 92.1.
People were always dancing.
Bachata music and dance gained prominence starting in the early 1960s in the Dominican Republic, first stirring then, over successive decades, bubbling up from the poorer reaches of society to be embraced, after largely being eschewed, by the middle and upper classes.
In the 1990s and thereafter, Dominican singer Romeo Santos and others bachata stars catapulted the dance to international appeal.
Bachata music, with its lovelorn lyrics, persistent African drum beat and picked Spanish guitar notes, creates a sensual beat made for partners to dance closely.
Its beauty stems from simple expressive steps including a soft hip bounce on beat four.
Dance teacher Lilly Jiminez coached the movies’ leads — Jahmo Chavez of Lawrence and Arline Lora of Lowell — in bachata at her studio.
She taught them the 8-count, side-to-side movement and turns, and how to change directions and add flair to the basic steps. “It’s a pretty simple dance,” she says.
It connects people without words and, since the pandemic, has leaped in popularity, she says.
“When you go to the Dominican Republic, when you dance bachata it just explodes with good energy — that is in their culture,” Jiminez says. “When you dance bachata it is a happy vibe.”
Bachata’s growth mirrors the growth of Lawrence’s Dominican population, which boomed in the decades after their first arrival in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.
Stelvyn Mirabal, who moved to Lawrence from the Dominican Republic in 1983, is a troupe leader with the elaborately costumed and masked Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts dancers, and has seen bachata climb in popularity.
“Every party you go to with Dominican people, you have to have merengue but the new generation sometimes prefer bachata, which has two tempos, slow and fast,” says Mirabal.
He, along with his wife, Leonor, are the grand marshals for this weekend’s annual Semana Hispana Parade.
Bachata is everwhere in Lawrence. It is danced in homes, studios, night clubs and yard parties. It is played in restaurants and bodegas.
Delia Duran-Clark, who arrived in Lawrence as a 12-year-old in 1982, is now principal at Esperanza Academy in Lawrence, a 5-8 middle school with 59 students.
“When we do talent shows, bachata is the main rhythm that they will be singing and dancing to,” she says.
“Bachata for me is poetry, it is poetry to music,” Duran-Clark says. “What I love about bachata is that it has allowed our younger generation to appreciate not only their cultural heritage but the richness of their language.”
Maria Guzman, 16, is a student at Greater Lawrence Technical School and a movie extra for “Bailando.”
She knows bachata, and says her mom inisists on her teaching it to her brother, 13. She says he isn’t keen on learning it but her mother wants him to know it, to make him more familiar with his culture and who he is.
Michael .T grew up a computer kid and only later came to want to understand his culture and bachata.
His habit is to research topics related to his movies, so he got a book, a social history of bachata.
When he told his mom, Augustina, about this, she told him he didn’t have to buy the book, he could have just asked her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.