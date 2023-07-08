It’s late afternoon and five small children study their dance teacher’s every move and word.
“Jump this side, one-two-three-four,” says Jasmine Shah. “Jump this side, left-two-three-four.”
Shah bunny hops to each side, while pushing out her open palms. The children, from about 4 to 8 years old, are learning movements in the Naatu Naatu dance from the Indian film “RRR.”
Within the hour, older kids, including three middle schoolers from Andover and North Andover, take the floor at the Chelmsford church hall to learn demanding classical steps and gestures.
As always, Shah reminds them to engage their entire bodies.
“Eyes, head, neck, feet, toes, everything,” she says.
Indian dances, with their connections to religion and festivals and major family events, express a sweeping range of emotions.
An hour later, it’s the adults turn. The women move to a Bollywood recording in which a high-pitched female singer tells her lover that her eyes are always fixed upon on him.
Through the shifting Indian dance classes the common denominator is Shah, known as “Jasmine Aunty.”
The aunty reference embodies admiration, affection and respect.
Since 1981, when she and her husband moved to the U.S., she has been teaching generations of Indian-Americans classical, folk and Bollywood dance.
She had as many as 350 students at one time and now has about 200 students. There was a time when only a handful of students were studying Indian dance in the region. Now, Shah knows of five Indian dance schools right around hers.
Shah specializes in Gujarat dance styles and choreography, as many of her Merrimack Valley students or their parents originally came from Gujarat, in western India.
Anushka Shah, 23, of Andover, was born there. Her parents moved to the U.S. when she was a baby.
She was a shy girl but eventually formed strong bonds with classmates and Shah at her Aangikam Dance Academy. The school is based in Nashua but hosted in multiple venues with regular performances at regional competitions and festivals.
In high school, Anushka earned her Nritya Nipuna — expert dancer rank — by performing before an audience.
She fulfilled a program of intricate dances in traditional costume and make-up, dedicated to Lord Shiva and God Hanuman, and also folk traditions.
The students and their parents embrace the spiritual and cultural traditions nurtured by Indian dance, and welcome the strength and conditioning and friendships that dance brings.
Soniya Patel, 11, of Andover, has been dancing four years.
“All of my cousins use to do dance, and I kind of wanted to follow in their footsteps,” she said.
Trisha Patel, 13, a North Andover Middle School student, has also been dancing four years.
“It helps me stay connected to my culture, because dance is very common in India,” she says. “Like everybody does it, at weddings especially.”
Trisha was born in this country but both her parents were born in India.
Her mom, Toral Patel, was surprised to hear her daughter say she wanted to learn Indian dance.
“It makes me proud,” Toral says.
Hitanshi Chheda, 12, who goes to North Andover Middle School, has been dancing for five years.
“I like learning new steps,” she says. “It helps me express everything.”
One of the adult dancers, Sunita Malhotra, of Andover, moved to the United States in 1981. She started dancing nine years later after giving birth to her three boys.
“We wanted to teach them a little bit of our culture, because of the culture’s rich heritage, a beautiful, colorful culture,” said Malhotra, wearing a bright red outfit with a chunni, a large scarf.
She feels a connection to the Indian language as she dances.
People from India started coming, in large numbers, to the U.S. in the 1950s and 1960s, Shah said.
They came for a college education, and often sought a university where the weather was warm.
Many Indian parents, in the earlier years here, were eager for their children to assimilate, sometimes giving them new names that were more common in the U.S.
In more recent times, Indian parents also want their children to know their heritage, Shah says.
This is the track that Shah has followed, has delved into, exploring the dances’ deep history and spiritual significance.
“I realized there is so much culture to learn and understand,” she said.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a weekly series about diverse dance styles in the Merrimack Valley. Email reporter Terry Date with dance story ideas, tdate@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.