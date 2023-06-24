In the early 2000s, a bold and aggressive dance style built on break and other earlier street influences sparked a thriving culture of driven, competitive Lawrence hip-hop dance crews, including Urban X.
Even earlier, in the 1980s, Lawrence crews like the Fresh Kids, a younger group of 7-14 year-olds, would perform to cheers at dancing events.
But fast forward to 2012, and for a decade thereafter, street crews all but vanished — even as individual dancers sought opportunities in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, and hip-hop dance gained greater traction in mainstream circles.
Now, Movement City choreographer Rue Zalez, 33, who was part of that 2003-2010 Lawrence explosion with his own local crew at age 15, M.O.V.E. (Most Outrageous Vibe Ever), senses a revival of feet in the street in Lawrence.
Four years ago, when Movement City, the Lawrence CommunityWorks center for creative youth, 10-18, assembled a dance video, it mustered only five dancers. The center’s youth were focused on projects other than dance. Today, Zalez has 30 dancers on two teams at the Newbury Street center.
He also sees a few crews popping up in the city, dance teams formed to compete against other crews.
This street dance renewal opens avenues for youth to discover, motivate and express themselves, connect to teammates and gain confidence, say Zalez and Movement City Director Elvis Cabral.
Meanwhile, contemporary street dance has become a more exacting style that combines street, jazz and fusion dance elements.
It still uses established moves such as krumping, rapid and well-timed arm and leg movements, as well as popping and locking, sudden tensing and releasing and freezing moves.
But now there’s an emphasis on complexity, technique and clean lines, such as aligning arms from the shoulder to the elbow, and right down to the fingertips. There is also a focus on storytelling.
New stories to tell
New stories are being told by young Lawrence dance enthusiasts, including Leila Fernandez, 16, who captains the Elite Dance Movement team at Movement City.
Elite has danced at homecomings for Greater Lawrence Technical High School and Lawrence High School, as well as at Youth Pride events.
In April, Leila and her team were the first Movement City dancers in years to enter a major competition — Prelude New England 2023 in Lynn.
They danced their Seven Deadly Sins piece to hip-hop songs, presenting a character for each of the sins. Leila choreographed a section.
They also learned, after witnessing the competitors’ performances, that they need to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to dance to reach the level they want to attain.
“I think it really lit a fire under us,” Leila said, in an interview at the Movement City studio.
Leila joined the youth center as a reserved, technology-minded 13-year-old, who stayed behind the camera or upstairs at a monitor, editing video and sound.
She tried dance during a week in which center kids are encouraged to try other activities. She was intrigued, and then found an inner extrovert.
“I am a way more performative person, very theatrical,” she says of her newfound dancing persona. Friends and family are surprised to see her portraying this whole different side of herself.
Cabral, who was a rapper at the center in his youth, remembers witnessing, and now wants to help reestablish, the excitement that hip-hop dance had generated.
“From a Movement City perspective, we wanted more from the dancing, because we knew what it felt like when we were in the old Movement City,” the director said. “We knew the vibe. We knew the energy, and we knew the potential was out there.”
Migrating from the Bronx
Excitement around street dancing in Lawrence reaches back to at least the early 1980s, when break dancing migrated from the Bronx, where kids who were excluded from dance studios created the acrobatic, raw dance style.
Bugzy and Daisy Martinez, of Canal Street Boxing Gym in Lawrence, remember the excitement that break dancing brought to the city in the 80s. Young people danced outside at playgrounds and the places where they lived, including Hancock housing.
Ismael Mateo, aka Lace, originally from the Bronx, introduced break dancing to Lawrence; and Javier Garcia, aka Casey or KC, was a break dancer who grew up at the Hancock, said Daisy.
Jose Lopez, 52, born and raised at the Hancock and now a Methuen resident, was part of the young Fresh Kids crew.
Fresh Kids and other crews performed at ‘80s events, including those sponsored by Frank Benjamin, who died in 2018.
The community events were energetic and the dancers excited to show their talent and feed off the crowd’s cheers. “Everyone was a winner,” Lopez said.
Two decades later, in 2003, hip-hop dance teams — other than those at youth centers such as Movement City — still practiced outside.
They rehearsed sets in backyards, garages, anywhere they could, prepping their skills and swagger for talent shows, eager to come away with the trophy, Zalez said. There were about eight crews vying for bragging rights in Lawrence, each with 10-15 members.
“Every weekend there was a dance competition or there was a party,” Rue said.
“It was so intense that we were literally getting paid to go to parties. Underage. Just to go in and dance, to start the dance floor, then we were asked to leave out through the back.”
Now, a generation later, and post-pandemic, it is a different era.
Still, street dance, in its latest shape and form, has the power to fire imaginations, fuel self discovery and build confidence.
