NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College dancer Olivia Donovan sits by the gym floor at Hammel Court and listens to her coach repeat 8-counts and lead dance team members through a new routine.
They kick, wave, weave, stride forward and slip sideways to the spirited song “Band Chant.”
It’s almost a full month before classes start on Aug. 28, and Donovan, an Andover commuter to the Augustinian university, is sidelined by a back injury.
But she’s here on Aug. 1, supporting her teammates — really a ready made family.
It’s a day before the team would travel to training camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island and earn a No. 1 bid to compete in the college National Dance Alliance championships in Daytona Beach, Florida next spring.
Dance builds bonds. The connections often start early, in preschool years, and, sometimes, continue well into adulthood.
The Merrimack College Dance Team members, in their first full year as a varsity sport, and standing on the cusp of adulthood, illustrate the ways in which their sport, and art, connect them to each other.
The ties grow by way of movement and music, athleticism and expression, and a dynamic choreography that incorporates diligence, fellow feeling and vitality.
The college dancers’ routines draw on jazz, contemporary and hip-hop styles and influences, among others, ballet included.
They are performed as a group to music and enlist the entire body, from their white shoes to their fingertips, and facial expressions. Solo elements enter the mix, too, but the performer is never alone on stage.
Their dance foundations started early in life. Many members of the Merrimack College Competition Team and its Game Day Team first entered studios before they went to kindergarten, a tentative entrance, maybe, holding their mothers’ hands.
Coach Alina Porzio started dance early. Also dancers Jillian Corridori, Emily Glynn, Lexine Hulburt and Ava Mazzotta.
Corridori started at 3 years old. Her sisters danced.
“I’d always be standing at the door, dancing,” she says. So her mom enrolled her in dance class to meet new friends.
Mazzotta began dance at age 2. Her mom worked at a studio and put her in ballet. Dance friendships shaped her life.
Hurlburt started dancing at 3, and competing at 6, and continued through high school, when it stopped, due to the pandemic.
“I missed dance so much after having that abrupt stop,” she says.
She was eager to restart the dance family in college.
Glynn got her dance start as a preschooler on the couch at home doing flips.
Later, she embraced competition, while on the high school dance team. She wanted that keen camaraderie to continue in college.
It has.
Merrimack dance has 47 members total, 17 on the Competition Team and 30 on the Game Day squad.
All the dancers are now preparing for football games where they perform at halftime and on the sidelines.
“We take our halftimes very seriously here,” Porzio says.
They also take their appearance at Nationals seriously. They practice year-round for the competition and double down on the commitment in winter during the second semester.
They have won third then second place finishes in recent years on the oceanside Daytona Beach stage.
They have collected fond memories there, dancing with their teammates, and before crowds at football and basketball games.
Porzio remembers how eager the team was to perform at the home opener football game in 2021 after COVID restrictions were relaxed.
The school band played a medley that included Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” song.
“We had practiced late at night, the band was playing and we were doing everything, and it kind of felt like Chistmas Eve that day,” said the coach, a Merrimack grad who was on the school’s then club dance team.
Several team members remember the excitement they shared on the Ocean Center stage in Daytona Beach in 2022 and 2023. They stood under the stage lighting and sought out family in the crowd.
Donovan, who was on the Game Day team last year and is on the competition team this year, watched all of last year’s national competition via live streaming.
The connections built through rigorous training, performing at school games and competing as a team, as well as hanging out together on campus, have become lasting ties.
The dancers like to move, and be moved by their performances.
“We are like this is us,” says Corridori.”We are all driven at all times to work as a team.”
Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series about diverse dance styles in the Merrimack Valley. Email reporter Terry Date with dance story ideas, tdate@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.