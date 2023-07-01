Bow to your partner. Bow to your square. Do-si-do and promenade there.
It’s Thursday night in the church hall and couples shift from round to square dancing.
The caller sets folks in motion, a pleasing spectacle of grasping hands, turning feet, hooking arms and swinging partners.
Laughter erupts when the caller slides in humor or muffed steps throw the clockwork awry.
Callers’ auctioneer-like hollers once resounded in halls and schools and recreation centers throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Alongside the Shindiggers and the Shuffling Smoothies square dance clubs were the Track Town Trotters from Salem, New Hampshire, the Turkey Town Trotters from North Andover, the Rocketeers of Andover, the Calico Steppers from Lawrence, the Pelham Partners, the Hilltown Squares, the Spacetown Squares from Derry and Slips and Clutches from Methuen.
These once thriving clubs, among the more than 100 in Massachusetts in the late 1970s, heard their last regular call years ago and many of the thousands of dancers have passed on, their fun remembered in obituaries.
North Andover’s Turkey Town troupe’s last club dance was in 2008.
The Thursday night dancing from above took place just outside the Valley proper in Middleton at the Congregational Church, the Riverside Squares based in Danvers.
Still, the greater region can claim devoted and nationally known callers who have written books and dances, arranged music and know their square dance history.
They include Tony Parkes, Ted Lizotte, originally from Plaistow, and Joyce Kutz.
They keep the past-time alive, a form with a foot square in the early American dance tradition.
George Washington was a dance enthusiast and is said to have favored the Virginia Reel, a country dance.
The French-derived cotillion and quadrille dances were popular during and after the American Revolution, when newly minted Americans thumbed their noses at most things British.
What is square dancing? It is a form whose geometry intrigues the puzzle ponderer in many of us, and it’s danced to music, fiddle and other.
Four couples make a square and face the middle.
Parkes is a traditional caller who lives in Billerica and regularly appears at the Scout House in Concord, a remaining hotbed of square dance.
He learned from calling legends including Ralph Page and Ted Sannella. Parkes has been calling since 1964, for money since 1970, and in 36 states and five nations. His repertoire numbers 100 square and 100 contra dances. Contras are long lines of couples and the form grew out of country dances.
Parkes says people from 250 years ago would recognize many square dance moves from today.
“We are still doing very similar dances except they didn’t have callers,” he said.
The quadrille, in the early 1800s, got too complicated to memorize. Musicians, often Black people and often enslaved, were called upon to call out the steps. In the 1840s when Irish immigrants fleeing starvation arrived they brought their fiddle and other music, which also influenced square dancing, Parkes said.
Parkes says a good caller can read the floor and get the dancers in sync by speeding up or slowing down the call.
“The most satisfying dance is when dancers start and finish at the same time,” he says.
Ted Lizotte, of Manchester, who calls, writes and organizes modern western square dances, is hired worldwide as a caller. Close to home he calls for the TBT Squares, an advanced group; the Tech Squares – MIT Square Dance Club; and the Heel and Toe square dance club in Manchester.
He didn’t square dance back when he was going to Timberlane Regional High School in the mid 1980s. He took it up when he was going to college.
He learned from Jim Mayo of Hampstead, a member of multiple square dance hall of fames and who wrote a book considered the past times standard, “Step By Step Through Modern Square Dancing.”
He laments the HeeHaw stigmas attached to square dancing, a group activity that takes teamwork and encourages group fun.
“Dancers come from all walks of life and background to dance and laugh together and just have a good time,” he says. “It is an international dance form that transcends boundaries.”
Caller Kutz, of South Hamilton, went to a caller school to learn her avocation.
Her Riverside Squares were founded around the 1960s. They were a major organizer.
In April of 1977 some 12,000 square and round dancers, directed by more than 200 callers and cuers, descended on 14 Danvers area schools and church halls for the annual New England convention.
Today there are basic square dance social moves that allow people to get on their feet and dance, to ease the learning curve.
The numbers of dancers aren’t close to what they use to be. There are so many more things for people to do, and folks do not go out as much as they use to. Also, the pandemic took a toll on dancers.
Still, the tradition has staying power, grounded in a simple attraction.
“You have a great time,” Kutz says.
Editor’s note: This is the third in a weekly series about diverse dance styles in the Merrimack Valley. Email reporter Terry Date with dance story ideas, tdate@eagletribune.com
