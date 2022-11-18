ANDOVER
Sunday, Nov. 27
1 p.m.
The annual Santa parade will begin behind Doherty Middle School and go through Elm st. and Main st.
The parade is put on by firefighters every year, and will include scout troops, local dance schools, bands and business.
To learn more about the parade or to join it visit andoversantaparade.com
ATKINSON
Sunday, Nov. 27
5 p.m.
The Town will host its tree lighting at Dow Common.
There will be caroling and sing-a-longs on the common before lighting the tree. You can take your own photos with Santa and there will be free sweets and craft kit giveaways.
Kids can also pen their letters to Santa.
At this community event, there will be a giving tree with the chance to help out someone in need this holiday season and also a food pantry collection.
DANVILLE
Saturday, Nov. 26
5 to 9 p.m.
The town will hold its tree lighting ceremony, with a holiday gathering to follow, at the Community Center.
DERRY
Saturday, Nov. 26
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The parade starts at Veterans Hall on W. Broadway and will travel to Crystal Ave. and then to Hood Commons.
This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth.” Over 80 marching bands and costumed characters will be at the parade.
It’s part of an all-day festive celebration in Derry that starts with live holiday music at 10 a.m. at Benson’s Lawn located at 1 West Broadway concludes with a tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. at the same spot.
HAMPSTEAD
Sunday, Dec. 11
1 p.m.
Hampstead’s Winter Wonderland Parade will work its way down Main St.
KINGSTON
Saturday, Nov. 26
5 p.m.
The town’s tree lighting will take place at the Community Recreation Building at 24 Main St. and include a visit from Santa.
Treats will be provided. There will be crafts and an ugly sweater contest. Those looking to help those in need in Kingston may bring unwrapped toys.
Any questions can be directed to 603-418-5306.
LAWRENCE
Friday, Dec. 2
The city’s annual holiday tree lighting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. outside Lawrence City Hall, 200 Common St.
Monday, Dec. 5
A Christmas Celebration will be held at Carleen’s, 209 South Broadway, at 6 p.m. with special guest Santa Claus. Sponsored by City Councilor Stephany Infante, School Committee member Patricia Mariano and the South Lawrence West Neighborhood Association.
LONDONDERRY
Sunday, Dec. 4
3 to 6 p.m.
Carolers will kick off this festive event on the Town Common. Londonderry community members can then take jolly walks through the town’s forest and pictures with Santa while enjoying hot chocolate, cookies and other fun treats.
Throughout the day, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Elf will ride through the town, along with the Londonderry Fire Department, to visit children from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
METHUEN
Saturday, Nov. 19
1 p.m.
The annual Santa Parade will begin at the Methuen Park and Ride at 144 Pelham St. and will end at Nicholson Stadium at 49 Pleasant View St.
The event will feature more than 50 bands and organizations.
Sunday, Dec. 4
4-8 p.m.
The city’s annual tree lighting will be held at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St. and will feature live music, pictures with Santa and holiday train rides.
NORTH ANDOVER
Saturday, Nov. 26
12 p.m.
The Santa Parade starts at Main Street at Route 125 and heads toward Main Street at Sutton Street.
The parade will include dancers from several local studios, the Aleppo Shriners Mini-Haulers and Minutemen, music from The 60’s Invasion, Campbell Highlanders and North Andover High School Marching Band. Local scout troops, merchants and youth sports groups will also be marching.
Those attending can park at the North Andover Middle School at 495 Main St., the Kittredge School at 601 Main St., or the North Andover Public Schools Central Office at 566 Main St.
PELHAM
Sunday, Dec. 4
4:30 p.m.
The Pelham Fire Department will host a Yuletide celebration at its fire station at 36 Village Green.
The high school band and other musical group will perform holiday music.
There will be free refreshments like coffee, hot cocoa and desserts. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for a small donation.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance too at this fun event that even features a huge slide.
Bring an unwrapped toy for the department’s Toys for Toys drive and receive a free hot dog.
PLAISTOW
Sunday, Dec. 4
5 p.m.
The town’s annual Tree Lighting will take place on the Town Green at Town Hall.
Festivities will kick off with Santa arriving with the Plaistow Fire Department to light the tree. Once the tree lit, attendees can enjoy caroling, holiday music and photos with Santa will take place after the tree lighting.
SALEM, N.H.
Sunday, Nov. 27
1 p.m.
The parade starts at the intersection of Main and Policy streets and continues down Main Street, right onto Geremonty Drive, ending at Salem High School. Lineup is on Northeastern Boulevard
The 51st annual parade theme is “Christmas at the Zoo”
Volunteers are needed for parade day. Anyone interested in helping collect donations or carry a banner can contact parade organizers at salemnhparade.org.
SANDOWN
Friday, Dec. 2
6 p.m.
The town will hold its tree lighting at Town Hall. Join the festivities that will include Christmas carols, hot chocolate and other holiday-themed activities. Santa is also slated to make an appearance.
WINDHAM
Saturday, Dec. 3
Starts at 2:45 p.m.
The town’s tree lighting festivities will be held on the Town Common.
Activities start with Santa’s arrival by fire truck at 2:45 p.m. and be available for photos. Then the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
Snacks and hot cocoa will be available with holiday tunes playing in the background.
Attendees can park at Town Hall and the Windham Presbyterian Church.
