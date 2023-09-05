SALEM, N.H. — An intense competitor in high school athletics now finds himself in a fight for survival and hopefully for some semblance of normalcy.
If the last couple days has proven anything, Bill James of Salem, N.H., who broke his neck in a fall at home, has a huge chunk of the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire in his corner.
“It’s a shocker. I’m sick about it. He's one of the toughest guys I've known. If anybody can get through this, it is him,” said Calvin Kattar, one of the world’s top mixed martial arts fighters and a former Ranger wrestler for James at Methuen High. “I, like a lot of kids that played for him, owe him a lot. We are all rooting big for Coach James. Big!”
A victim of a tragic accident at home on the Labor Day weekend, according to a gofundme page for his cause, the legendary Methuen educator and coach “Broke his neck … He currently has no use of his arms and legs.”
The fundraising page, set up by family friend Mark Skandier, had collected nearly $60,000 in donations as of dinner time on Tuesday.
“It’s really unbelievable. I mean it’s awesome to see,” said Salem High cross country coach Cam Pavao, who ran for James at Methuen High School and coaches his son, Brock, for the Blue Devils, where Bill volunteers.
“Take the time to read the comments on that page. It’s easy to see the impact he’s had on so many lives, and it’s awesome to see the community come together for him.”
James coached the Methuen High cross country program from 1995-2015 and has been the Rangers varsity wrestling coach since 2001.
As former wrestler Jose Diaz said on the GoFundMe.com site, “Bill James was my high school wrestling coach. Love this man so much, has taught me more than my biological father has. I have looked up to this man for years and he has taught me how to be a man.”
Kattar noted, “He's one of the most impactful people in my young life at Methuen High. At that age I could've gone right or left, and he was key in keeping me on the right path. I still walk on egg shells around Coach James.”
Like Diaz and Kattar, Skandier came under James’ tutelage as well. But his time, benefitting from it, came after his career was finished on the mat.
“I met Bill when I was in middle school. My dad was a wrestler, and I jumped right into it. But I went to Saint John’s Prep and actually wrestled against Bill’s team,” Skandier, now an attorney who lives in Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands but still owns a practice in Salem.
Skandier was at Providence College when his dad passed away. He transferred to UMass Lowell to be closer to his mom and sisters.
“Bill played a big part helping me keep my head on straight when my dad died. I was certainly a mess when I lost my hero,” Skandier said.
The mentorship became a friendship that just grew over the decades.
When Bill’s wife Laurie called Skandier after the accident, he was in Brazil, tending to his family.
That didn’t stop him from springing into action for James.
“If I was there, I would have been over the house, within five minutes,” said Skandier. “It’s bigger than just town of Methuen. Contributions are coming in from all over.
“Everyone is really rallying around them. There’s just no better example than Bill James of a guy who has gone the extra mile for his wrestlers and students.”
It’s clear that the James family is already in persevere mode for sure.
Pavao told his cross country team about the tragedy on Monday.
“Brock has been showing up to practice and will be there for our meet (Tuesday, at Alvirne),” said Pavao. “He wants to be there for his team. And when they heard the news, it was devastating. But there were there for him, giving him their full support.”

