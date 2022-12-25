Valley, Southern NH kids share their favorite holiday traditions

To celebrate the holiday season, we asked kids from around the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire: What’s your favorite holiday tradition?
Their answers — varied and sometimes hilarious — did not disappoint.
Cutting down a Christmas tree with family. Lighting the menorah. Wrapping gifts together.
Presents topped the list of favorite traditions, but so did food. Lots of cookies. Latkes. Gingerbread houses. Tamales.
We hope you enjoy their answers as much as we did.
Justen Descombes, 9Comprehensive Grammar School, Methuen
“My favorite part is decorating the Christmas tree with my sister and mom. It’s my first time having a Christmas tree this year.”
Yissel Saenz, 9Golden Hill Elementary School, Haverhill
“I’m from Mexico and we celebrate Christmas a little differently. We set up a table with candles and we all gather around and each of us prays for one of our ancestors. Then at midnight we open our presents.”
Massimo Franciosa, 7
Pollard School, Plaistow
Massimo celebrates the Italian tradition of La Befana.
“She is a Italian witch that goes around giving presents and she comes to my house,” he said. “She leaves presents in my stocking and I usually get all kinds of treats.”
Narayani Govindarajan, 9 South Elementary School, Andover
Narayani celebrated Diwali this year in October, though she said the date varies from year to year. In preparation she and her family set up lights on the day before the celebration. The day of, she wakes up early at around 5 a.m. and prays for the light. She says the day celebrates light prevailing over darkness. They also cook together and turn on the lights they set up the previous day.
Bryce Bochenek, 12,Windham Middle School, Windham
“Our favorite holiday tradition is looking for gifts for our parents. and every year we take a vacation in the White Mountains.”
Juliana Doherty, 7,
Matthew Thornton Elementary, Londonderry
“My favorite holiday tradition is on Christmas. We all get pajamas that match. We put them on Christmas Eve. I don’t like it when my Mom always goes down on Christmas morning first.”
Haley HannanThomson Elementary School, North Andover
In the days leading up to Christmas, Haley and her siblings enjoy opening one wrapped book every night before bedtime. They also have fun looking for their Elf on The Shelf each morning.
“Christmas is all about being kind to others,” said Haley.
Gary Metallic, 7Grinnell Elementary School, Derry
“We drive around and look at lights and we have hot cocoa while we are driving around. Then we write letters to Santa and say goodbye to our elf, make cookies for Santa and I like to hang out with each other.”