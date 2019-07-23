NORTH READING — A van carrying seven special needs passengers went off the road on Route 62 and landed upside down in a wetland Tuesday morning, according to a video shot by freelance journalist Al Pereira of Advanced Photo.
Police said all passengers were alert and able to walk out of the van with help from fire and police officials. They all suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, police said.
The white van — from American Training in Andover — could be seen flipped onto its top in a video shot by Pereira.
Karen Schwartzman, a spokesperson for American Training, said the record of the employee driving, Solomon Enowmaniji, was pulled after the accident and it was clean. Schwartzman also said Enowmaniji passed the defensive driving training program required by the company.
"He was driving in the normal course of doing his job, which is transporting them," she said.
Police said mutual aid from four neighboring communities were on scene to assist.
The crash took place near Park and Central streets, police said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.