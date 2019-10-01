BOSTON — Business owners took their legal challenge against Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaping ban to federal court on Monday, asking a U.S. District Court judge to overturn the restrictions.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of three Boston area vape store owners names Baker as a defendant and says the temporary ban on sales of e-cigarettes and vaping products is unconstitutional, violates interstate commerce laws, and takes private property without providing business owners with adequate notice or compensation. It seeks a federal injunction against the ban.
“This case is ripe for adjudication,” Craig Rourke, a Saugus attorney for the business owners, wrote in 19-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court. “The ban will cause substantial, imminent and irreparable harm to the plaintiffs unless the declaration is vacated and the defendants enjoined from enforcing the ban.”
The business owners — New Hampshire-based Boston Vapors, Vick’s Vape Shop in Medford and Mass Dynamics in Weymouth — have also asked for compensation for revenue lost since they closed their shops and canceled contracts to comply with the ban. Rourke filed a similar challenge to the ban in Suffolk County Superior Court last week on behalf of a Danvers vape shop.
Baker’s public health emergency, announced Sept. 24, bans the sale of flavored and unflavored vaping products, including marijuana vape products, for four months. He said the ban is needed to give medical experts time to study concerns about the health effects of e-cigarettes amid a nationwide outbreak of lung disease that has been tied to vaping.
But the edict shut down hundreds of vape stores statewide, many of them small, family-owned businesses, forcing them to impound their merchandise and lay off workers.
The mysterious outbreak has spread to 46 states with public health officials reporting at least 10 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Initial symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or abdominal pain.
In Massachusetts, health care providers have reported nearly 83 possible cases as of Monday, at least 10 of which are probable or confirmed, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Of those 10 cases, 40% of the patients reported having vaped THC — the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana — as well as nicotine, while an additional 10% reported vaping only nicotine, the agency said.
“While no one has pinpointed the exact cause of this outbreak of illness, we do know that vaping and e-cigarettes are the common thread and are making people sick,” DPH Commissioner Monica Bharel said.
Vaping companies such as Juul have been criticized for enticing children to smoke nicotine-laden e-cigarettes with flavors such as bubblegum, mint and mango.
Health groups such as the American Lung Association support Baker’s move, arguing that flavored e-cigarettes are hooking a new generation on nicotine products and should be banned.
Last year, Baker signed a law raising the legal age to buy e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, banning use of workplace e-cigarettes and prohibiting pharmacies from selling e-cigarettes.
So far, only three other states — Michigan and New York and Rhode Island — have banned vaping products.
Massachusetts’ ban goes further than others to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, as well as medical and recreational marijuana vape products, from store shelves.
Vaping companies argue that the real culprits behind the mysterious illnesses are counterfeit nicotine flavors and marijuana products being sold on the black market.
Federal health officials say preliminary lab tests detected high levels of vitamin E in cartridges of cannabis vaping products used by people who vaped and suffered serious lung damage.
In the federal suit, the companies allege that the favored e-cigarette products they sell don’t contain Vitamin E additives so they could not be causing the mystery illness.
“It’s pharmacologically impossible for us to be the culprits,” said John Nathan, president of the New England Vapor Technology Association, whose national chapter is pursuing a separate legal challenge against the ban. “There is zero conclusive or supporting evidence linking this illness to electronic cigarette products. From a chemical basis, it wouldn’t even work.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.