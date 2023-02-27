HAVERHILL — The state’s Black and Latino Legislative Caucus recently selected new leadership for the 193rd session. The Caucus unanimously voted to elect Rep. Bud Williams of the 11th Hampden District its chair and Rep. Andy Vargas of the 3rd Essex District its vice chair. Vargas, a fourth-term Democrat from Haverhill, will again serve as House vice chair of the Economic Development and Emerging Technologies Committee.
“It is an honor to serve as vice chair of the Caucus this session and I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues,” Vargas said. “I look forward to advancing our shared agenda for a more just and prosperous Commonwealth for all. We have a lot of work to do to make Massachusetts an affordable place to live and thrive. We take on this endeavor clear eyed about the data which confirms what we already know — Black and Brown families face the brunt of our affordability crisis in Massachusetts.”
The Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus is a group of state legislators seeking to define, highlight and analyze those issues and concerns affecting people of color in the Commonwealth. The Caucus welcomed 11 new members this session, bringing their total to a historic 25 members.
Payano to chair the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Senate President Karen Spilka recently appointed newly elected State Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, as Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses. The Committee considers all matters concerning mercantile establishments, the establishment of economic districts and local planning commissions, urban renewal, and such other matters as may be referred.
State Rep. Paul McMurtry, D-Dedham, will serve as House Chair of the Committee.
“Given the rise in economic uncertainty, it is imperative that we are thinking creatively about both long-term and short-term solutions to bolster growth and development at the local level,” Payano said about his appointment.
Payano will also help lead the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity alongside Senate Chair Senator Moore as vice-chair.
Payano will also sit on the Joint Committees on Higher Education, Municipalities and Regional Government, Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets, Cannabis Policy, Public Health, and Public Service.
Meet Sandown selectmen candidates on March 1
SANDOWN — Town Moderator Kevin Major will host a “Meet the Candidates Night” for those running for Board of Selectmen office on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., at Town Hall. This is an informational night featuring a question and answer segment fielded by Major to the candidates.
Questions may be submitted in advance to kmajor@sandown.us.
Writers on campus March 1 at UMass Lowell
LOWELL — Two award-winning writers who teach at UMass Lowell will read from and discuss their work at a free, on-campus event open to the public.
Andre Dubus III, who grew up in Haverhill, and poet Sandra Lim, will share the stage and their creative processes as part of UMass Lowell’s Writers on Campus Series.
The program will be held Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the O’Leary Library auditorium, Room 222, on UMass Lowell’s South Campus at 61 Wilder St. Free parking will be available in the Wilder Faculty Lot across the street from the venue.
Dubus and Lim will answer questions from the audience and their books will be available for signing and purchase during the event. The event is presented by UMass Lowell’s English department and individuals who would like more information may contact Stanton at Maureen_Stanton@uml.edu.
