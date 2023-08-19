GROVELAND — While planning continues on renovations to historic Lucile’s Cottage on the grounds of Veasey Memorial Park, the Friends of Veasey are also working to create a mini-forest in one section of the property using a technique that has only been tried in a few places in New England.
They call it the Miyawaki method, which involves planting native trees in a way that helps them grow 10 times faster than normal and create a lush, dense, and biologically diverse forest populated with a mix of tall and short trees.
Certified master gardener Dianne Plantamura of Groveland, a Friend of Veasey Park, said the only Miyawaki forests you will find in New England are in Cambridge and in Ayer/Devins.
But before a new forest can be created on a roughly quarter acre plot, heavy equipment from Briscoe Services and the Collins Family Tree Experts was brought in to remove stumps that remained after invasive species of trees were cut down along with invasive species of vines that wrapped around native brush and trees, including two native American elm trees.
“We’re tying to re-establish a small forest just like the forest behind it by using the Miyawaki method so we can grow it quickly,” said Plantamura.
Vanessa Lopez, director of Veasey Park, said this pilot program of re-wilding launched by the town and master gardeners would offer educational opportunities for people of all ages to learn about forestry and native plant life, and to learn about the Miyawaki method of creating a mini-forest.
Part of larger project
Plantamura has been planting gardens with various native species of native plants on the hillside behind Lucile’s Cottage as part of a larger restoration plan for the park, which is owned by the town.
“It’s a continuous process of planting, weeding and maintaining the gardens, which are in an area located behind Lucile’s Cottage,” she said.
The roughly quarter-acre area targeted for the creation of a mini-forest is on the very top of a hill where the grassy hillside meets a healthy wooded area. After the invasive species are removed, the area will become wide open and prime for planting a compact new forest.
“We found invasive bittersweet vines wrapped around oak trees and native redbud trees we had planted three years ago,” Plantamura said. “The vines strangle the trunks of the trees and kills them.
“The exciting part is that in the process of clearing the area we discovered two large American elm trees that somehow survived the Dutch elm disease blight of the mid-1900s and are now being choked by the non-native bittersweet vines. It’s not an easy process to remove bittersweet vines as they will regrow with just a tiny bit of root.”
She said that in the event the vines reappear, a group of master gardeners and members of the Groveland Garden Club who will be visiting the area every few weeks to keep things under control.
Volunteers needed
Plantamura said tree companies were hired to remove the vines along with other non-native invasive species and haul them all away.
After the area is cleared, she will lead a group of volunteers in laying down cardboard, then will cover it with 150 cubic yards of compost.
A few invasive Norway maples need to come down, as nothing grows under them and they sap the energy from the surrounding area, preventing the planting of new trees.
“We’re doing everything we can to preserve the American elms we have,” Plantamura said. “Once the compost is down, we’ll establish some walking paths through the area and lay down wood chips. This fall, a team will meet to decide on which native trees we will order and plant, such as oaks and maples and next April we hope to recruit enough volunteers to plant 400 trees.”
The project received funding from the town through a $35,000 Community Preservation Act grant.
Friends of Veasey will also need another $10,000 to install an irrigation system for the new trees and a temporary eight-foot tall deer fence to prevent the new trees from becoming deer food.
To volunteer to help plant new trees, contact vanessa@veaseypark.org.
Lucile’s Cottage project
The Friends of Veasey Memorial Park and town officials are also planning to transform Lucile’s Cottage on the historic property into an art studio and community space.
The project is in initial phases and will include restoration of the more than century old cottage and transformation into a number of artist studio spaces in a mix of private rooms and open concept areas.
Lucile’s Cottage was built for one of the twin daughters of Arthur D. Veasey, a Groveland flannel mill owner whose family in the early 1900s used a bungalow on the property as their summer home overlooking Johnson’s Pond. Their main home was on Windsor Street in the Haverhill Highlands neighborhood.
Lopez said the goal is to renovate Lucile’s Cottage, rent it to artists as affordable studio spaces and generate income to help maintain the 47-acre Veasey Park.
“The property runs the risk of being privatized if it’s something the town can’t sustain,” she said. “We are committed to long-term solutions to maintain Veasey Park for use by the community.”
For more information or to volunteer, visit veaseypark.org/re-wilding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.