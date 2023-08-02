A Massachusetts state trooper who was a longtime detective for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office was selected as the new police chief in North Hampton, N.H.
Lt. Robert LaBarge is a 27-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police.
For 18 years during his MSP career, LaBarge was a detective assigned to the Essex County DA’s office who investigated hundreds of homicides and major crimes in the Merrimack Valley and North of Boston.
A native of Nashua, N.H., LaBarge said he plans to retire from MSP on Friday to start his new role as North Hampton Police Chief.
He said a highlight of his career has been working in Lawrence and the people he’s met there.
“I’ll probably have my retirement party at the Relief’s In,” said LaBarge, referring to the Market Street bar and function hall operated by the Lawrence firefighters’ union.
Michael Tully, North Hampton town administrator, announced LaBarge as the town’s police chief on Monday. “Chief LaBarge brings over 30 years of demonstrated law enforcement and leadership experience to North Hampton, and has a proven track record of strategic management, commitment to community engagement, and personnel development,” said Tully.
In his most recent MSP assignment, LaBarge was the Unit Commander for the Behavioral and Suspicious Activity Recognition Unit (BOSAR), overseeing a 90-person team.
LaBarge led BOSAR in managing large and complex inter-agency operations, such as the Boston Marathon and the July 4th Celebration at the Esplanade in Boston.
He was also a shift commander in both H and A Troops after his detective assignment with the Essex County DA’s office.
LaBarge began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in New Hampton, N.H., and has also worked for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.
“Chief LaBarge’s public engagement background and experience in implementing complex operational solutions, coupled with his strong aptitude in building lasting relationships, will advance our police department and position our community well into the future,” Tully said.
“I’m confident that Bob will assimilate well into our community and the Police Department organization,” he added.
LaBarge received his Bachelor of Science degree from Plymouth State College and a Master’s in Public Administration from Western New England College. He is a graduate of both the New Hampshire and Massachusetts police academies and has attended numerous in-service management courses.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.