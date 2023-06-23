HAVERHILL — Area veterans who rarely get out of their apartments, are on fixed incomes and in many cases have disabilities are being treated this summer to free ocean fishing trips.
The first of four planned trips took place on Friday, June 16, with three others planned for Thursdays and possible a fifth if another sponsor is found.
Bill Krippendorf, 58, a U.S. Air Force veteran (1984-1988) who lives in one of the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center’s apartments in Haverhill has been helping Dee Jacobs O’Neil, executive director of 411 Cares Inc., and Joe D’Amore of Groveland, founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, organize the trips each year for the past several years.
Krippendorf serves as the chauffeur for veterans who don’t drive. He knows the ocean well having spent a good part of his life working on lobster fishing boats.
“It’s been six years since I last went lobster fishing so for me these trips are a great way to get back out onto the ocean,” he said.
Once word got out about this year’s trips, veterans who participated in the past fishing trips were lining up to go again.
James Baird, 46, who served in the Marines in Iraq from 2003 to 2007, said he’s been fishing all his life and loves these trips they are just for veterans.
“I’m with guys who understand each other in a way non-veterans might not understand,” he said.
Baird said he had zero luck catching fish this time around.
“I got completely skunked,” he said.
This first trip was sponsored by Caroline Pineau of Stem, while Kevin Comeau of Comeau Funeral Home is sponsoring breakfast and lunch for all of this year’s trips.
Krippendorf said that convincing veterans to go can be a challenge.
“Some would rather stay in their own little world so I try to be as delicate as possible while urging them to go while some say they’ll go then will change their minds and not go,” he said.
The group met Capt. Rick Boudrow and his crew from F/V EMME Charters of Newburyport for a coastal cruise combined with fishing.
Boudrow’s boat typically meanders along the coast between Plum Island and just north of Hampton Beach offering everyone views of Cape Ann, Castle Island, Plum Island, Newburyport skyline, Hampton and the New Hampshire shorelines before heading to the mouth of the Merrimack River for striper fishing.
Krippendorf said that during this first trip, one veteran who at first was reluctant to go had a change of heart after Boudrow’s boat headed out to sea.
“He told me he couldn’t believe it took so long to decide as it was absolutely beautiful,” Krippendorf said. “At first we traveled up and down the coast fishing for mackerel for bait, so we kept heading north past Hampton Beach, where we had some luck. Although we didn’t catch as many as usual, we caught enough to go striper fishing.”
With enough mackerel on hand, Boudrow changed direction and headed back to the mouth of the Merrimack River.
These roughly four-hour long trips offer veterans an opportunity to chat, and also take in some beautiful scenery.
“These are very calming trips for guys with PTSD, anxiety, or other emotional issues where it can be hard to relax,” Krippendorf said.
Mike Mack, 74, who served in the Marines in Okinawa from 1966 to 1970, says to be out on the ocean and watching other boats and people fishing is a great day.
“At first I wasn’t interested but Bill forced me into them and now I love these trips,” Mack said.
One 96-year-old veteran would not go without his son, a non-veteran who he wanted to bring along as his caretaker, Krippendorf said.
“We made an exception and while we were in the mouth of the river the 96-year-old man caught a 39-inch striper, which put up one heck of a fight,” Krippendorf said. “He got it in all by himself and after hauled it into the boat he had the biggest smile I’d seen in years. The look on his face was priceless.”
Krippendorf said man hooked into another striper but was so tired he handed his fishing rod to the mate — who landed another monster fish but it was too big to keep.
“This year you can only keep stripers that are between 28 and 31 inches,” Krippendorf said.
The second trip was on Thursday, June 22, and was sponsored by The Portland Group on River Street, with doughnuts, coffee and bagged lunches sponsored by Kevin Comeau.
“Due to a generous donation from the 1LT Scott Milley Memorial Foundation we’re booking additional trips,” Jacobs O’Neil said. “We are also looking for area veterans who would like to participate in our fishing trips as well as sunset cruises we are planning for early fall.”
She said 411 Cares will be offering a prize to the first veteran on each trip who catches and kisses a fish and sends her a photograph as proof.
Other sponsors include local realtor Judy Moynihan, Michael Sweat of Newburyport, LocalBloom Charitable Foundation of Salisbury, the Friends of Harry AmVets Post 201 Ipswich, and members of Haverhill MA 411 on Facebook.
To donate, become a sponsor, or for more information, contact D’Amore at 617-791-2218 or email Dee Jacobs O’Neil at 411cares@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to 411 Cares, 285 North Broadway, Haverhill, MA 01832. You can also donate via PayPal at tinyurl.com/411Cares2023Fish. Veterans interested in taking part in future trips are asked to contact O’Neil at 978-857-7696.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.