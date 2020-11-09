Many traditional Veterans Day services have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Here are plans in communities that will be holding them on Wednesday — live or remote.
DERRY
Derry veterans will gather at MacGregor Park at 10:30 a.m. for traditional services. Although not a full-scale public event, veterans will honor those who served near the monuments in the park, with special tributes, and then open houses to follow at veterans' posts throughout the day.
Pinkerton Academy's Class of 2022 hosts a "drive-by" Veterans Day celebration Wednesday. Veterans can enter Pinkerton from North Main Street. JROTC cadets will salute veterans upon entrance. Veterans will stop at the first station to receive a poppy. Students will greet and explain where to go next. Veterans will drive by Pinkerton Hall and the chorus will be singing patriotic songs. Another station will be for coffee and pastry. JROTC cadets will also host a flag ceremony with the chorus singing the National Anthem.
HAVERHILL
The city will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m., at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mill Brook Park. The event will be held rain or shine and will include greetings from Mayor James Fiorentini and comments from VFW Post 29 Commander Keith Gopsill. Haverhill's Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission member Linda Gambino-Baxter will lay wreaths donated by the VFW and the Gambino family. The emcee is City Councilor Thomas Sullivan.
LAWRENCE
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence's Veteran's Day ceremony is going virtual. Mayor Daniel Rivera and Veterans Services Director Jaime Melendez are marking the occasion during an event that will be simulcast on the Lawrence Veteran Services Facebook page and broadcast on Lawrence Community Access TV (Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40) at 11 a.m.
METHUEN
Services are not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will be broadcast on MCTV. Events include the American Legion's 11 a.m. ceremony at Walnut Grove Cemetery and the announcement of the sixth-grade essay contest winners; the Veterans of Foreign Wars ceremony at noon at Elmwood Cemetery; and the fundraising raffle drawing for the Eugene Voiland Flag Program at 1 p.m.
NORTH ANDOVER
The town will be holding a virtual Veteran's Day ceremony at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast on North Andover GovCam, Verizon Channel 26, Comcast/Xfinity Channel 8, or online at link.northandover.gov/govcam.
PLAISTOW
Plaistow will be holding an in-person Veteran's Day ceremony this year. The event will take place outside Town Hall at 9:30 a.m.