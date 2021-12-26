Veterans honor students, teacher

Local students were honored recently by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1617 for participation in the Patriot’s Pen patriotic essay competition.
Commander of VFW Post 1617 Isaac Miller was on hand at a recent school board meeting to award the students with monetary prizes for their essays.
The first place winner, Reagan Covino, received $200. Also honored were Brynn McKenna, receiving $100 and Jeniah Colon, who also received $100.
The VFW thanked school board Chairman Erika Cohen and Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian for allowing the presentation to take place at the board meeting.
Reagan’s essay will advance to a district competition and she could be awarded up to $350, then on to the state contest with awards up to $1,000. The national contest awards $5,000 to the winner.
The Patriot’s Pen competition is a 300- to 400-word patriotic essay designed for students in grades six to eight. The theme this year was “How Can I Be a Good American?”
In addition, the VFW honored its Teacher of the Year, Erika Desena, a second-grade teacher at Derry Village Elementary School. Desena received a $100 award and goes on to a state contest.
Desena was honored for her patriotic instruction to students.