HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center invites area veterans to a coffee social on Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. Share your stories with fellow veterans, discuss veteran issues and learn about resource options.
Families are welcome and parking is available.
Ham and bean dinner in Methuen
METHUEN — A ham and bean dinner will be held at First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant St., Sunday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The buffet style menu is offering hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, tossed green salad, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls and butter.
A mini vegan buffet will feature vegan dogs, baked beans, tossed green salad, potato salad, and coleslaw. Dessert is apple crisp with whipped cream and beverages will include coffee, tea and lemonade.
Tickets are $12 for adults with advance purchase or $14 at the door. Children from 6 to 12 are $8 and under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted. Tickets are available at the church office during the week and Sunday mornings following 10 a.m. worship. For more information call 978-687-1240.
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive to be held Oct. 8-9
METHUEN — Knights of Columbus Council 14275 will host a Tootsie Roll drive on Oct. 8-9 after all Masses at St. Monica’s Parish, 212 Lawrence St., and St. Lucy’s Parish, 254 Merrimack St.
Women’s City Club to present Women of ‘76; public invited
HAVERHILL — Five women who helped change the course of the American Revolution will be brought to life in the one woman play, “Women of ’76,” featuring Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions.
The production is being underwritten by the Haverhill Cultural Council and is sponsored by the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the club’s Oct. 18 meeting.
The club part of the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Members of the public will be allowed in at 1:45 p.m. The show begins at 2 p.m.
A few of the women to be portrayed include a Massachusetts housewife who led an all female militia searching for British spies. There is the German Baroness who followed her Hessian general husband into British camps. And the Georgian farmer’s wife who took on a Red Coat search party, by herself.
The Women’s City Club of Haverhill meets at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., monthly from September through June.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play to rparisi@waterfallproductions.com.
Credit Union holds shredding event
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Credit Union hosted its annual Shred It Day on Sept. 10 at its North Andover and Plymouth branches. Credit Union members brought in unwanted documents to be shredded and had traveled from across the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill.
This event provided credit union members with an opportunity to properly dispose of sensitive information, as shredding files helps protect private personal information from identity thieves. Members were encouraged to shred items with a signature, account number, social security number, or medical or legal information that they no longer need to retain.
During the event, which was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., MVCU also collected donations for Credit Union Kids at Heart, an organization committed to funding research activities that work towards prevention, treatment, and finding a cure for pediatric neurological diseases.
