LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Veterans Recognition Breakfast program Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, Function Entrance B, 354 Merrimack St.
Along with a special veterans panel, there will be a special presentation of the MV Chamber’s US Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award and a special presentation by Gold Star Father State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, whose son Nicholas was killed in Afghanistan, of a handmade quilt for Sgt. Pichardo’s family. The quilt is one of 13 made for the fallen 13 of Afghanistan.
This event is free to attend but registration is required at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.
St. Alfio Society exhibit extended through November
LAWRENCE — The St. Alfio Society exhibit at Lawrence Heritage State Park has been extended through November. This special exhibit is one of several events and activities leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Feast of the Three Saints next September. Come view posters, photos, artifacts and other items that relate the history of the Feast over the past 99-plus years.
Lawrence Heritage is located at 1 Jackson St. and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. A visitor parking lot is located on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information call 978-794-1655.
N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program paused
BEDFORD — New Hampshire Housing announced a pause to incoming applications under the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Support services will continue to be available through the five Community Action Partnership agencies. All applications in the pipeline will be reviewed and funded.
The news comes as the United States Treasury said the state won’t receive any additional resources to continue the program after Dec. 29.
Pentucket Kiwanis plan annual Wine Tasting event
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Wine Tasting event Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galleria Banquet Room at Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street. Includes a buffet, live jazz and raffles. Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charitable causes including scholarships, summer camp memberships, and a new fund to rebuild the Jack Zins Park, currently a passive recreational site located at the Groveland Street entrance to Holy Family Hospital. There is a $45 donation per person or $325 for a table of eight.
Tickets will be available at the door or you can call Peter Carbone at 508-320-7710 or Jimmy Carbone at 212-988-1708.
Newburyport Art Association exhibition
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents a new installation in the Range Lights Community Sculpture Garden. This exhibition boasts 10 artworks from seven artists and is nestled between the NAA’s historic building and Newburyport’s ever-bustling Rail Trail. The pieces are on display now through September 2023 and all works are for sale.
The Sculpture Garden is an intimate landscaped garden, where each year the NAA holds a regional juried call for sculptures. The garden is always open to the public, welcoming all and providing free and constant access to art.
The gallery, located at 65 Water St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is closed on Mondays.
Visit online at https://newburyportart.org.
