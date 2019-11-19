SALEM, N.H. — The Homeland Heroes Foundation is hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon and food basket giveaway. This year, the organization says it will again reach out to 50 veterans and their families.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the foundation will gather at the Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to treat the 50 families to a holiday luncheon.
“At Thanksgiving, sharing a meal tends to bring everyone together,” says co-founder and Executive Director Julie Weymouth. “No matter where they happen to be in their lives."
Along with the meal, holiday food baskets will be distributed and will include a turkey, all the sides and a Market Basket Gift Card for any other items needed to help with unique family traditions.
Sponsors include Walmart, American Legion, Derry Salem Elks and others.
For more information about the organization, visit homelandheroesfoundation.org
Winnekenni hosts Evening of Psychic Readings
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will host its last Evening of Psychic Readings of the year Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the castle, 78 Castle Road, Winnekenni Park, 347 Kenoza Ave. (Route 110).
The line-up will include castle staff readers, medium Judith-Anne, crystal ball energy specialist Amy Sabatino, and guest tarot card reader Amy Major, as well as a few other surprise guests. The next evening of readings won't be until the end of April 2020.
Readings are $25 per 15-minutes. Appointments are booked at the door only. Complimentary refreshments will be available. Stone Sisters Pop Up shop will be set up for holiday shopping.
For more information, visit winnekenni.com or email winnekenni@yahoo.com.
Granite Recovery Center adds treatment beds
SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire is adding 23 new treatment beds for addicts seeking recovery through the state's Doorway program, 11 of which are being added at Granite Recovery Center's Effingham location, according to a statement from the company.
The Salem-based treatment center is the largest in New Hampshire, with 200 beds across the state for people seeking residential treatment.
Granite Recovery Respite, an 11-bed section of Granite Recovery Centers’ Effingham campus, officially opened Nov. 11 offering services for addicts in need of immediate treatment who come through the state’s Doorway program. The state program funds nine drop-in centers in New Hampshire for addicts seeking help and created the 2-1-1 emergency line for those struggling with substance abuse to find treatment options.
“There’s a bottleneck of services for addicted people. Often times people need help immediately, and this will help combat waiting lists in the state,” Granite Recovery Centers CEO Eric Spofford said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the state in their initiatives to expand resources for people with substance use disorder. We are grateful the government has stepped up with funding to provide such a resource in such a time of need for the state’s most vulnerable population.”
The respite bed program is the next step in the Doorway program and will help clear hurdles that prevent addicts from getting into treatment, such as waiting for insurance approval and finding open beds. The program to add 23 treatment beds in the Granite State is paid for by $2.1 million in federal funding that was approved by state officials earlier this month.
Startup funding panel at UMass Lowell iHub
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s Entrepreneur Development Series "Crowdfunding, Investing, or Both?" program is Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor.
Funding your business means being creative, innovative and willing to do the work. Learn what’s best for your startup from experts Lucy Steinert, investor, Golden Seeds; Nick Mathews, CEO, MainVest; and Will Brierly, founder, Snowrunner Productions, who will share tips and tricks to secure needed funding.
Michael Ciuchta, associate professor at the UMass Lowell Manning School of Business, will moderate.
This session is free to attend. Register at uml.edu/ihub.
Learn to speak with confidence
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a talk Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by confidence coach Linda Ugelow, who inspires audiences to lead and live with easeful presence.
As a visibility and confidence coach, Ugelow guides clients to transform their inner experience to reach their potential. She produces and hosts the TV show, "Women Inspired."
Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Essex Art Center hosts pottery fair
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center will host its inaugural pottery fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence.
The artisan sale will feature handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
“We created this event to showcase local potters and ceramic artists so they can display and sell their work," said ceramics teacher Marcia Misiorski. "While some of the artists have been creating ceramic art for much of their lives, many have discovered it later in life.”
This event is free and open to the public.