SALEM, N.H. — Vice President Mike Pence was expected to give remarks at Granite Recovery Centers in Salem on Tuesday morning, but in the end the crowd was disappointed.
Hundreds of people waited in the sun to be screened through security before getting into the event. Just around 11:45, which was when Pence was scheduled to land at Manchester International Airport, a representative from his office informed people that the vice president had to remain in Washington, D.C. for an emergency.
"Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, D.C. It’s no cause for alarm," tweeted Alyssa Farah, the vice president's press secretary. "He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon."
Pence had not yet left Washington at that time, Farah tweeted.
"We were so honored to host Vice President Pence to discuss the opioid epidemic, treatment, and recovery, but unfortunately the event was canceled," Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, said in a statement.
"This issue is so important and we all need to work together toward solutions. We look forward to working with the VP in the future, as well as all levels of government, as we continue to fight this epidemic."