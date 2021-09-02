NEWBURYPORT -- The Moving Wall, a traveling, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was welcomed at the Plum Island Airport in Newburyport during a special ceremony Thursday evening.
The Moving Wall, which has been touring the country for nearly 30 years, will be at the Newbury airstrip, 24 Plum Island Turnpike, until 6 a.m. on Sept. 7.The structure travels the country from April through November, spending about a week at each site.
Following an opening ceremony, which included a wreath laying by Vietnam War veterans and a flyover by the Massachusetts State Police air wing, started about 7 p.m.
The wall will be accessible to the public around the clock.
On Thursday, while waiting for the start of the opening ceremonuy, David Chretien of Salisbury placed his hand beneath the name of Robert K. Parker, an Army soldier from Newburyport who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
Chretien's sister Annette was engaged to be married to Parker.
"He was one of those guys that you meet and you love," said Chretien. "He would have made a great brother-in-law."