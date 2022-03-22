HAVERHILL — The city's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission invites the public to a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mill Brook Park in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day.
The event will include tenor Neal Ferreira singing the National Anthem alongside trumpeter Neil Flewelling. The Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, will present the invocation. Mayor James Fiorentini will provide greetings from the city and City Council President Tim Jordan will speak about democracy. City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua along with Commission Chairman Ralph Basiliere will lay a wreath. City Councilor Melinda Barrett will serve as emcee.
Free TaiChi/Qigong classes offered
HAVERHILL — The American Legion Post 4 at 1314 Main St. will host free TaiChi and Qigong classes taught by Allen Drelick, a certified Arthritis Foundation instructor, on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. starting March 24. These free classes are open to all ages. Please wear comfortable clothing.
River Bards to resume
HAVERHILL — River Bards Poetry Series will resume in-person on Friday evenings from April through June and will feature readings by local poets, followed by open mic readings at all but the April 1 event.
At the May and June events, the featured poet will kick off the night at 7 p.m. with a reading, followed by open mic time (first-come, first-served). Events wrap up no later than 9 p.m. and are family friendly and open to the public. All poetry events will be recorded and posted on the HC Media website.
On Friday, April 1, The Diminished Prophets will present “The Gallery,” a new program of melopoeia (the art or theory of inventing melody). Poets Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol will recite their own poems and those of Emily Dickinson, Sor Juana, David Berman and Charles Coe to the accompaniment of music written by Francisco Tarraga, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Manuel Ponce and others, performed by guitarist John Tavano and bassist/cellist Roger Kimball. There will be no open mic portion but there will be a short question and answer session.
Friday, May 6, features young poets of Haverhill High School’s Creative Writing and Spoken Word clubs.
Friday, June 3, features Dario Preston, a poet/spoken word artist who is currently working on his first novel.
Carbone's Kitchen re-introduction
HAVERHILL — Carbone’s Kitchen at 151 S. Main St. in Bradford recently held a re-introduction ribbon cutting. The restaurant's interior has been redesigned to include booths and more tables after A Sweet Affair, which was sharing space at Carbone's, moved to its new location at 125 S. Main St.
Carbone's now offers more comfortable seating in addition to a private room and seasonal patio and also has expanded its service to include brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trivia night planned
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will host its fifth annual "Are You Smarter Than a Kiwanian?" trivia night April 8 at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Up to 10 people per team.
Cost is $40 per person before April 1 and $45 after that. Includes a cash bar, appetizers and pizza.
Make checks payable to the Pentucket Kiwanis, PO Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01831. You can also drop off checks at EZ-Way Cleaner locations at 143 White St. in Haverhill or 139 S. Main St. in Bradford.
Also online at www.eventbrite.com/e/pentucket-kiwanis-trivia-night-tickets-288190544677.
