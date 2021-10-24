LAWRENCE — Leuvis Olivero, 38, was a son of Lawrence who reached out to the world through language, art, travel, journalism and himself.
Olivero was shot and killed as he walked on a street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 10, shortly after he dropped off his 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, at her grandfather’s house.
Olivero had been living in Brazil as an artist and writer.
His sister, Cesarina Olivero of Lawrence, traveled to Brazil more than a week ago to make arrangements for her brother’s body to be returned to Lawrence.
She met with Brazilian authorities and was told they have a suspect in the execution-style murder.
A black Hyundai sport utility vehicle was seen driving away.
In Lawrence late Sunday afternoon, as light drained from the sky, friends consoled Olivero’s family at a candlelight vigil on the lawn of the Boys & Girls Club.
It was a fitting location. Olivero had spent countless hours there as a boy, playing basketball and building a future at the club, which he considered his second home.
His future would see him graduate from The Governor’s Academy in Byfield and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2005 with a degree in global and international studies and minors in French and Italian.
Olivero spoke five languages – Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian and French.
He taught himself enough of an Indigenous language to be able to communicate with the people he helped in Paraguay while serving in the Peace Corps after graduating from college.
On Sunday, his mother, Jacoba Puello, physically supported by her husband, Diogenes, spoke through her sorrow about her son’s deep connections to his family as a loving son, brother, uncle and father.
She told of the many dreams she had for him. Although Puello worked two and sometimes three jobs, they would still talk late into the night about the future.
Olivero’s sister, three years older than her brother, became a second mother to him as a child in Lawrence’s Hampshire projects, looking after him at school and when their mother was at work.
She said her brother had intelligence, compassion, courage and was a torch bearer for justice.
He had traveled widely and, about 12 years ago, worked as a journalist in the Dominican Republic.
In the last two years, he wrote books about and advocated for Brazilian street art, and had written about the assassination in 2018 of Marielle Franco, a Rio de Janeiro politician who spoke out against police brutality and paramilitary executions.
Brazilian friends of Olivero gathered on Oct. 17 at the site where he was murdered and called for an open and thorough investigation of who ordered and carried out his murder.
Olivero’s sister, who was at the gathering, said she does not think her brother’s murder was political retribution for the books he wrote.
Olivero also wrote a book called “3,085 Days and Counting,” published in April, a collection of memories and thoughts he had about being a father to Sofia.
Olivero had lived in Brazil for the past 10 years but came home to Lawrence every three years or so to be with family and friends.
He always visited the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, including Steve Kelley, the assistant director. Kelley was Olivero’s eighth-grade basketball coach at the club when he was a student at Arlington Middle School.
Kelley served as a mentor to Olivero and, along with his stepfather, Diogenes, encouraged him to further his education.
Olivero had the rare ability of being able to teach himself and the even rarer quality of being able to connect with and inspire others.
“You never felt alone when you were with Leuvis,” Kelley said.
Olivero was a member of the Canal Street Gym in Lawrence, where he learned boxing and soon became a coach, helping young people, said gym owner Jose “Bugzy” Martinez.
Olivero, who everyone at the gym called “Lu,” last visited in August, bringing his daughter with him. She looked exactly like her father, his twin, said gym co-owner Daidy Martinez.
Canal Street Gym member Bryan Del Rosario, 30, of Lawrence said Olivero would stay late and help him with his footwork.
More than that, Olivero inspired Del Rosario to develop his interests in video and audio, and talked to him about the importance of persevering in life.
“Lu became very important to me,” Del Rosario said.
At the vigil Sunday, Rector Joel Almono of Grace Episcopal Church in Lawrence prayed for the family and encouraged people to have faith in God’s justice.
He spoke of the light from the candles they held as symbolic of the emotional and spiritual support for the Olivero family.
Olivero’s body was returned to Lawrence over the weekend and a funeral service is being planned for later this week, his sister said.