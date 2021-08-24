LAWRENCE — Two debates are scheduled for the city's five mayoral candidates as the preliminary election approaches in less than a month.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Brian DePena, Doris Rodriguez and William Lantigua are all running for mayor.
On Sept. 21, in the city's preliminary election, voters will narrow the race to two candidates.
Voters will then elect the city's next mayor in the final election on Nov. 2.
The first debate, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, will be a Facebook Live event that runs from 3 to 5 p.m.
This debate is sponsored by the Young Democrats of Massachusetts and the YDMA Latino Caucus.
In addition to debate questions, the candidates will share their vision for the city of Lawrence, according to the Facebook invitation.
An in-person debate will be held on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College Lawrence Campus at 45 Franklin St.
The "Meet the candidates running for Lawrence mayor" forum is hosted by the Lawrence Partnership. The partnership is a collaboration of civic and businesses leaders dedicated to building a local economy for all in Lawrence.
Rosario Ubiera-Minaya, executive director of Amplify Latinx, will serve as the event moderator. Amplify Latinx is a collaborative movement "to build Latinx economic and political power by significantly increasing Latinx civic engagement, economic opportunity and representation in leadership positions across sectors," according to the group's website.
The format of the event will be as follows: Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and then there will be three follow-up questions which each candidate will have an opportunity to answer. Each candidate will then have two minutes for a closing statement, officials said.
"Community engagement is a big part of our mission at the partnership and so hosting a meet the candidates night is a natural role for us. We are excited about the event," said George Ramirez, executive director of the Lawrence partnership.
Wednesday, Sept. 1 is the last day to register to vote in the Sept. 21 preliminary election with the city's election division.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.