HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill reported the death earlier this week of Scott Forbes, who served as its director for about two years.
William Kelly, chief operations officer for VNECO, noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Forbes, an Air Force veteran, died Monday. VNOEC was closed Tuesday.
“If you look at his FB page, you will see the things most important in his life, his children, his family, and VNEOC,” Kelly said in his posting. “His dedication to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Inc. is a shining example of what service after service looks like. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on.”
Information regarding services will be posted when available, Kelly noted.
Forbes was hired by VNEOC in January of 2021. He replaced former executive director Ed Mitchell of Pelham, who was hired by VNEOC in June of 2019 to replace interim director Jason Gilbert, who had stepped into the position after the unexpected death of long-time VNEOC Director John Ratka, who died in January 2019 following a brief illness.
According to VNEOC, Forbes served for 22 years in the Air Force, retiring with the rank of master sergeant. As an air transportation craftsman, he served on multiple combat tours with deployments to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He was an active member of the Melrose Veterans Advisory Board and the Norman Prince VFW Post 1506. Additionally, he is a former Melrose city councilor having served the residents of Ward 7 for three terms and was elected city council president during his final year in office.
