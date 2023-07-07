LAWRENCE — AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in communities in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check. AgeSpan offers flexible schedules requiring just a few hours per week with no nights, weekends, or holidays.
AgeSpan pays a mileage reimbursement and free training for adults aged 18 and over. AgeSpan officials say this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
Contact AgeSpan’s volunteer & intern program office 978-946-1272 or email volunteerprograms@agespan.org.
AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to helping people in northeast Massachusetts maintain the highest level of independence, health, and safety as they age. Visit agespan.org or call 800-892-0890.
Bradford Common outdoor music series returns
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its first show on Friday, July 7, featuring Frankie Boy & The Blues Express with opening act David Stuart, Tyler & Henery. All performances are on Friday evenings from 6 to 8:15 p.m., are family friendly, and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Other performances are David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band on July 14 with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham; Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21 with opening act Alan Foucault; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28 with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley. Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
Events planned by Destination Downtown
HAVERHILL — Destination Downtown Haverhill is presenting a variety of events now though October intended to bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown. This community-led partnership of residents and nonprofit organizations is committed to the commerce and culture of Haverhill’s historic downtown.
The Tasty Awards celebrate Haverhill restaurants and recognize some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals and are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. with location to be announced.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, an annual festival featuring live music, a classic cars show, the Kids Zone, local foods, and spectacular fireworks over the Merrimack River is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverfront Park. Visit riverruckus.com.
The next Haverhill Art Walk, an outdoor and indoor art event hosted in local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the downtown Riverfront Cultural District. Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Methuen National Night Out
METHUEN — Methuen residents interested in hosting a block party as part of the National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 1 should contact Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 to register. National Night Out 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Summer concerts at arts center
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary season with a line-up of concerts, featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from funk to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include the Don Campbell Band on July 8; Mile Twelve on July 15; the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22; the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9; the Gray Sargent Trio on July 16; jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit online at maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates also are available.
Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk seeks participants
BOSTON — Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. The event is set for Sunday, Oct. 1. Money raised supports all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Participants can choose from four distance options: 5K walk from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus; 10K walk from Newton; Half Marathon walk from Wellesley, and a Marathon Walk from Hopkinton. All participants will be treated to 10 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – JimmyFund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration.
The finish line has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood and will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.
Participants can also join the event by walking wherever they are most comfortable — in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.
To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
