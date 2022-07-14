LAWRENCE — The colorful city mural is a reminder of one of America’s darkest days, the heroism and patriotism that followed, and the shared promise to never forget.
But after more than 20 years, the 9/11 mural on South Broadway needs some tender loving care. Retired Lawrence Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn is leading an effort to get some help from the public.
“It’s just like any work of art. It needs to be repaired. The paint is chipping and it’s been out in the weather. It needs to be spruced up,” Flynn said.
He’s hoping an artist, a group of students or another entity will step forward and restore the mural.
“It’s a real important thing,” he said of the mural. “But not just for me but for everybody.”
Flynn has long been considered the unofficial gatekeeper of the mural, located at 71 So. Broadway next to the Ladder 4 firehouse. He retired on June 30, 2020 after 35 years of service.
Even after more than two years retired, Flynn is still keeping tabs on the mural.
“Because it’s my baby,” said Flynn, recalling his visit, along with other Lawrence firefighters, to ground zero after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
For many years the mural has been used as the backdrop for the city’s 9/11 ceremony. The hope is the painting can be improved before this year’s ceremony in September.
He asked anyone interested in such an effort to email him at jamesgeometry1@gmail.com.
The mural was initially erected in December 2001, just three months after the deadly terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
Painted on a cement wall next to the firehouse, the mural measures 20-feet long by 8-feet high and memorializes the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center in New York. Augustine “Smokey” Garcia of Smokey’s Signs was the original artist.
The Worcester Six – six firefighters from that city who were killed in a cold storage warehouse inferno on Dec. 3, 1999 – are also remembered on the mural.
Killed were Worcester firefighters Paul Brotherton, Jeremiah Lucey, Joseph McGuirk, Timothy Jackson Sr., Thomas Spencer and James “Jay” Lyons.
During a touch-up in 2014, a Boston Fire Department patch was added to the mural in memory of Lt. Edward Walsh and Michael Kennedy, who were both killed in a March 26, 2014, basement fire on Beacon Street in Boston.
The late Ron Gagnon, a well-respected general contractor, originally paid the $10,000 cost of painting the mural.
Gagnon, who died in 2005, is remembered on the mural as well.
