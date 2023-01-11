HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, is seeking drivers and on-call volunteers to support its home-delivered meals program, particularly in the Greater Haverhill area. Volunteers are needed immediately. This is a wonderful way to give back and help older adults, AgeSpan officials said.
Volunteer drivers deliver more than 300 nutritious meals a day in the Haverhill/Bradford area and provide a daily check-in with a friendly smile. The role requires a three-hour commitment, a valid driver’s license, and a background check. AgeSpan provides a stipend and free training for adults aged 18 and over. This is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
For positions in Greater Haverhill, call Virginia Chapinski at 978-651-3030 or email vchapinski@agespan.org.
Christmas tree pickup in Haverhill is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The city will be collecting natural Christmas Trees at the curb Saturday, Jan. 14. Please have your trees at the curb by 6 a.m.
Please remove all lights, decorations and ornaments before placing your trees curbside for pickup.
Move for the Movement is this weekend
ANDOVER — The Andover School of Ballet will be joining over a dozen other dance schools and companies for the annual Move for the Movement event. The dance showcase raises money for the American Cancer Society and will take place at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon and at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon and at 6 p.m.
The Andover School of Ballet will be participating in Sunday's 6 p.m. show.
To purchase tickets visit move4tm.org.
CNA stores raising money for Amesbury schools and local veterans
AMESBURY/HAVERHILL — CNA Stores in Amesbury and Haverhill are raising money this month to benefit the nonprofit Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation, with the mission to help the Amesbury school system as well as local veterans in the Foundation's target communities of Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, West Newbury, and Merrimac.
Now through Tuesday, Jan. 31, customers may round up their purchases while shopping at both CNA Stores locations to support the nonprofit, and will also accept direct donations for the organization through their charity jars.
The nonprofit Foundation supports the Amesbury school system with innovative grants and also local veterans and community organizations that need assistance.
Trivia Night to include scholarship naming auction
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club has added a fourth $1,000 scholarship to its 2023 awards program. The club will be auctioning off the naming rights (in memory of or in honor of a teacher) for this one scholarship for 2023, as a silent auction item.
Trivia Night is Friday, Jan. 27, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $40 per person if received by Jan. 20, then $45 after that.
Tickets are $37 per person for a team table of 10. Included are a cash bar, sandwiches, desert and coffee, as well as pizza at halftime, and a sports memorabilia auction.
Checks made payable to Pentucket Kiwanis at PO Box 123, Haverhill MA 01831, via PayPal @pentucketkiwanis or through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdh5atw9.
For more information send email to Pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com.
