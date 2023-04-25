Parents, students and volunteers gathered during a sewing event at Pinkerton Academy in Derry to sew and stuff Jayme’s Bears.
Jayme’s Bears is an organization providing bears to children in need. The organization is named in memory of Derry student Jayme Lipkin-Moore who worked hard to make a difference in the lives of children around the world.
While many volunteers focused on sewing, cutting and stuffing, live music also kept the work entertaining.
One of the original bears from 2012 presided over the recent sew-a-thon event in Derry, sitting on a table nearby.
Most of the original bears went to the Jimmy Fund Clinic in Boston. But since then more than 1,200 handsewn bears have gone out to kids in need of a little comfort.
