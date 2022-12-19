HAVERHILL — Volunteers with AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill once again prepared and delivered Christmas food baskets to area nursing home residents who have no family as well as elderly neighbors in their homes.
Since 2007, chapter members of this fraternal organization have donated toward the basket effort with the remaining cost paid from the chapter. This year, volunteers assembled and delivered 85 baskets containing a variety of fresh fruits and various cookies and candies. Leading the effort for the chapter since the beginning are Charlie and Felicia Antonopoulos.
Preparing the baskets has become a tradition with help provided from several members and their wives, and with many members taking the baskets and delivering them. According to chapter President James Tzitzon, the members enjoy seeing the smiles on the faces of those receiving baskets.
