WINDHAM — It’s one of the town’s gems, standing to this day as a prime example of Gothic Revival architecture while remaining a beloved building, with supporters hoping the legacy stays strong.
The Searles School and Chapel, once used as community schoolhouse, needs repairs done to its tower, mortar and stonework.
Voters will be asked on March 10 to support a warrant article requesting $300,000 to support the tower’s improvements, with a 60% majority vote required to pass.
On Saturday, Searles supporters opened the doors of the building for tours and for the public to walk through and learn the history and what work was needed to keep the building strong and to give information prior to election day when voters will consider supporting the Searles project.
The historic landmark was built between 1907 and 1909, designed by English architect Henry Vaughan and donated to the town by millionaire and well-known philanthropist Edward F. Searles.
Searles built the schoolhouse for the town in exchange for an existing school building he wanted to secure as part of his 1,200-acre estate nearby. The building became one of Windham’s six one-room schoolhouses dotting the community’s landscape.
The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The historic school and chapel opened Saturday for tours, to give visitors a chance to see the interior’s granite walls, dark woodwork and large rooms where schoolchildren once were taught.
But the building began falling into disrepair, a “victim of deferred maintenance,” according to Peter Griffin, chairman of the building’s trustees and also Windham’s town moderator. Griffin also once attended school at Searles.
When the nation’s bicentennial was being celebrated, Windham selectmen and the town’s Bicentennial Committee supported a more organized effort for a group to become stewards of the Searles School and Chapel’s care and restoration projects. The Windham Historic Commission then got its start to oversee the plans and work.
Searles School and Chapel now helps generate income by offering space for functions and rentals, including weddings, meetings, church gatherings and other community events, Griffin says\
Another specific memory for Griffin from his school days is hearing the building’s unique tubular chimes ring. Trustee Betty Dunn, also Windham’s school moderator, demonstrated how to ring the chimes during Saturday’s tours.
The Searles School and Chapel warrant article joins a long list facing voters on the town warrant. Voters cast ballots in Windham March 10 with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Windham High School.