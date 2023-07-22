BOSTON — Critics of high-stakes testing are considering going to the ballot with a proposal to remove the MCAS exam requirement to graduate from high school.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, which has long sought to ease the state’s standardized testing requirements, is considering a referendum for the 2024 election that would end the decades-old mandate requiring 10th graders to demonstrate proficiency in math, English and science to graduate.
MTA President Max Page said data from recent polling suggests the state’s voters overwhelmingly support scrapping the requirement and reconsidering the MCAS exams for standardized testing.
“There’s very strong public support for doing away with the MCAS graduation requirement,” he said. “We know that every year thousands of students don’t get high school diplomas because they don’t pass this test, but it also deforms school curriculums because everyone focuses on the testing, not educating students.”
Page said a poll of 800 Massachusetts voters between June 2-11 found at least 73% said they would support eliminating the graduation requirement.
If the mandate were scrapped, schools would be required to certify students for graduation if they demonstrate a mastery of skills and knowledge based on well-established state standards, Page said.
“We already have a system in place to do this,” he said. “The MCAS could be there as a diagnostic tool, but we believe in developing a better whole-child assessment system.”
Each year, more than 70,000 students take the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, the benchmark standardized test in the state for nearly 30 years.
The testing begins in the 3rd grade, but students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate from high school.
The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
Several years ago, state education officials reworked the MCAS to modernize the assessment and ensure it would remain aligned to Massachusetts standards after a brief experiment with a different academic assessment system, called PARCC ({span}Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers){/span}.
In 2021, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to ease MCAS graduation requirements for the Class of 2022 amid pandemic-related disruptions. The move allowed students to qualify for graduation by passing relevant English and math courses.
But critics of the MCAS graduation mandate argue that Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only eight states — including Florida, Illinois and Louisiana — that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
They also cite recent research showing that passing an exit exam does not increase students’ academic achievement or employment rates.
MTA Vice President Deb McCarthy says standardized testing has “failed” to do what its proponents claimed its intended purpose was — to close the achievement gaps between poor and wealthy school districts that have disproportionately impacted minority students.
“It’s time for state officials to rethink our approach to making sure that all students are receiving a holistic, nurturing education that prepares them for a fulfilling life,” she said.
For years, critics of the MCAS test have pushed for approval of bills aimed at curtailing the test’s requirements, or even scrapping it completely, but those efforts failed.
The MTA says it isn’t looking to do away with the MCAS exams entirely, just the high school graduation requirement. But the union notes that 80% of the respondents to its survey said they would support a ballot measure requiring the state to establish a commission to come up with a new testing system.
The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, a coalition of teachers unions, community groups and parent organizations, is pushing for approval of legislation that would establish a “modified graduation requirement” based on coursework, rather than standardized testing.
In May, supporters held a rally in Boston, calling on state lawmakers to approve the so-called Thrive Act legislation, which would also prevent the state from taking over school districts with the lowest performance on the annual standardized tests. The bill is backed by more than 60 lawmakers.
But the mandate has its share of supporters, including former Gov. Charlie Baker, who pushed back against calls to scrap the exams during his eight years in office.
The Massachusetts Business Alliance, a coalition of business groups, says the MCAS is a “crucial instrument for measuring students’ vital signs” as they progress through public school.
“Requiring students to meet an MCAS standard in order to graduate high school ensures ALL districts are setting a minimum academic standard,” the group said in a statement. “Eliminating the MCAS graduation requirement would leave us without a common standard of achievement that all students, across all communities and all walks of life, in every corner of Massachusetts are expected to meet.”
The MCAS proposal is one of two ballot questions the MTA is considering for the 2024 elections. Another proposal would create a “debt free” college scholarship program for low-income students, which the union says is strongly backed by the polling.
They face an Aug. 2 deadline to submit proposals to the Attorney General’s office for certification, the first of several hurdles to be cleared for the 2024 ballot.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
