Voters hit the polls for 'Super Tuesday' primary

BOSTON — Voters shrugged off heightened concerns about the coronavirus on Tuesday, packing into town halls, community centers and schools across the state to pick a presidential nominee.
Five Democrats and more than a dozen long-shot candidates were on the ballot seeking a crack at taking on incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November's general election.
Meanwhile, Trump faced primary challenges in Massachusetts and elsewhere from former Gov. Bill Weld, who is seeking to derail the president's bid for a second term. In all, 14 states were holding primary elections on Tuesday.
Polls ahead of the vote showed front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders locked in a tight race with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren among Bay State voters.
Sanders, who currently leads the delegate count, hoped to build on his momentum with wins in Massachusetts and elsewhere. His supporter were confident of a win.
"He's the most consistent person in the race," said Robbie Wilson, 33, a Salem Democrat who voted for Sanders at the Saltonstall School on Tuesday. "I want someone who knows what they want to do. And while he might not get everything he wants, he's unwilling to compromise, for the good of the people. I really think that's what we need now."
Warren, who had yet to clinch a primary, was facing a must-win competition in her home state. She'd picked up endorsements from many of the state's top elected Democrats including House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan. Her supporters were also out in force on Tuesday.
Steve Alphonse, a Democrat, voted for Warren in Salem on Tuesday and said he wants a presidential candidate who can defeat Trump in a general election. He's concerned about racial tensions and health care, and he said Warren's proposals to address those problems set her apart from the other candidates. Sanders was his second choice candidate.
"Ultimately, I'd like to see a Warren-Sanders ticket, but that's not going to happen," said Alphonse, 48. "Most of Warren's policies are in line with the things I care about."
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden, fresh off a primary victory in South Carolina, was looking for a strong result Tuesday to keep Sanders from building an insurmountable delegate lead.
Richard Mercurio, an unenrolled voter, was leaning toward a vote for Biden as he headed into a polling station at the Fuller Meadow School in Middleton.
Mercurio said he's concerned about electability and wants to pick a candidate who has experience in the White House and can hit the ground running.
"He's a known entity, he's got experience, and we know what we're going to get with him," Mercurio said. "I think he's got a pretty good shot."
New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was hoping the hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money he has poured into a national ad campaign will translate into votes on Tuesday -- the first time his name had appeared on any primary ballot.
A number of Democrats had already dropped out of the crowded race before Tuesday's contests, but their names had already been printed on ballots. Among them, Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar bowed out over the past two days and endorsed Biden's candidacy.
Secretary of State William Galvin was predicting a high turnout in the primary, particularly on the Democratic side, where a crowded ballot and intense interest were expected to boost attendance.
On the Republican side, enthusiasm for Trump's reelection bid in a state where Democrats have a 3-1 advantage among registered voters was also expected to drive voters to the polls.
Besides Weld, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who ended his presidential campaign last month, and California businessman Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente were on GOP ballots.
Joe Ahern, of Middleton, voted for Trump in 2016 and cast a ballot for him again in Tuesday's GOP primary. He said he's pleased with Trump's focus on the economy and illegal immigration and said he's worried that Democrats want to roll back the progress.
"Trump is the country's best salesman, and that's what we need," the 46-year-old said. "Some of the Democrats are talking about socialism, which is a step backwards, I think."
Many Massachusetts voters didn't wait for Tuesday's primary and cast ballots through absentee and early voting, which was being offered for the first time in a presidential primary. Local election clerks received about 70,000 absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday and another 230,000 cast during the five-day early voting period last week, according to Galvin's office.
Other states holding primaries Tuesday included Maine, Vermont, California and Texas. The results were expected to further winnow the field of competitors.
Nationally the Super Tuesday contests award a total of 1,357 delegates to the Democrats' summer convention to the top contenders. Delegates in most Democratic primaries and caucuses are awarded proportionally based on the outcome of the vote.
In Massachusetts, there are 91 delegates up for grabs. At least 1,991 delegate votes are needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.