BOSTON — More than 16 years after Massachusetts started requiring every citizen to carry health insurance, advocates say they're building support to again transform the state's health care system.
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, voters in 20 House districts signaled their support for proposals to create a single-payer health care system by approving non-binding referendums asking their elected representatives to support it.
Backers of the proposal say the support from voters and recent polls suggest that most Massachusetts voters support a single-payer system.
"The majority of Commonwealth residents support Medicare for All," said Stephanie Nakajima, executive director of MassCare, a group advocating for a single-payer system. "This is an important message to our legislators, who need to fight for patients at the State House."
The referendums were overwhelmingly approved in all 20 House districts were it appeared on the ballot, in some cases winning more than 80% of the vote, according to preliminary data.
Organizers behind the referendums targeted House districts occupied by top legislative leaders, including the 3rd Norfolk District held by House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, but also open districts that will be sending freshman legislators to Beacon Hill next year.
In the 1st Essex District, which includes Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac and Salisbury, Question 5 was approved with 63% of the vote.
Under a single-payer system, employers and employees would pay the state government through payroll taxes, instead of paying premiums to private insurers such as Blue Cross/Blue Shield or Tufts Health Plan.
Similar to MassHealth — the state's Medicaid program — employees would get a health care card that could be used at hospitals and clinics throughout the state.
Single-payer proposals call for new payroll taxes — ranging from 2.5 to 7.5 percent, with exemptions for an employee's first $30,000 in earnings. Proceeds would be deposited into a state-managed fund to pay for the program.
The idea has plenty of opposition, notably from the insurance industry, which stands to lose billions of dollars if the current health care system is upended by a single-payer model.
Lora Pellegrini, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, which represents most of the large insurers in the state, said overhauling the system is not the best way to contain costs.
"Mandating a one-size-fits-all, government-run health care system will eliminate health care options for patients and will dramatically increase taxes on residents and businesses across the Commonwealth, which would make Massachusetts uncompetitive with neighboring states," she said.
Pellegrini the single payer debate "ignores" the state’s near universal coverage and "distracts from the critical work we must do to control health care costs for employers and consumers, including controlling prices charged by providers and the exorbitant increases in prescription drug costs."
To be sure, legislation authorizing the state to switch to a single payer system has been filed every session on Beacon Hill for years but failed to gain enough support to come up for a vote.
Nakajima said the message from voters in the recent election is that the next Legislature should "finally give the bill a proper hearing and pass it out of committee rather than allowing it to die without a full vote."
More than 98% of working-age adults in Massachusetts are insured, according to health insurance industry data.
But single-payer supporters say, even with near-universal coverage, many Bay Staters are struggling to afford it.
In Massachusetts and elsewhere, switching to a single-payer system modeled on health care in Canada and Europe has long been a goal for progressives within the Democratic Party.
In the 1970s, Sen. Ted Kennedy fought unsuccessfully to pass legislation in Congress to create a government-run insurance plan.
President Bill Clinton tried to push through a plan in the late 1990s that would have required private employers to provide insurance coverage for their workers. His proposal, too, fizzled out.
In 2006, then-Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican, signed a law making health insurance mandatory in Massachusetts and setting up an insurance exchange. The law became the template for the federal Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
Some states that have considered single-payer systems, including Vermont, have ditched the plans amid concerns about the cost to taxpayers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
