HAVERHILL — Voters will get to decide how they want to fund a new $160 million Consentino Middle School.
Regardless of the method of payment, a new Consentino is assured, Mayor James Fiorentini said, as the state has approved reimbursement and the City Council approved borrowing.
One method of paying for a new Consentino will ask voters in a special election on June 6 to vote on a debt exclusion. The other method would fund the project without a debt exclusion and would roll over Hale Hospital debt and also use money from what the mayor called the city’s “excess levy capacity.”
The tax levy is the amount of revenue a community can raise through real estate and personal property taxes.
According to city finance officials, either method would cost taxpayers about $5.1 million a year over the life of the loan to cover the city’s $77.9 million share of the project, after state reimbursement.
“Taxes go up either way,” the mayor said.
Under a debt exclusion, the higher amount of tax dollars raised would leave the city’s excess levy capacity alone for use for other purposes such as pay raises or a capital project such as a new fire station.
If the debt exclusion passes, there will be millions more that will be available for a future mayor and city council to spend, which could result in significant tax increases in future years without the need for future voter approval.
What the special election (Yes/No) question asks
Shall the city of Haverhill be allowed to exempt from the provisions of proposition two and one-half, so-called, the amounts required to pay for the bonds issued in order to pay costs of constructing a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino Middle School
A new Consentino is assured
The mayor said a new Consentino is assured and doesn’t hinge on a debt exclusion but that voters will have to decide which plan is best for them.
“I objected to putting a debt exclusion on the ballot but as mayor I would welcome the additional money,” Fiorentini said. “I will personally vote for a debt exclusion. As a retired lawyer, I can afford to pay extra taxes. I leave it to voters if they wish to vote for it (a debt exclusion) or not.”
With Whittier Tech also recently announcing its plan to build a new $404 million building, Fiorentini said he envisions taxpayers being asked to pass another debt exclusion to pay the city’s share of that project, by which time he will no longer be in office.
Fiorentini also said the city will likely be seeking additional money for a new JG Whittier Middle School and that taxpayers might be asked to vote for a debt exclusion to pay for that school too.
The push for a debt exclusion
City Councilor John Michitson, a member of the Yes for Consentino — Yes for Haverhill! coalition that is advocating for a debt exclusion said that within 10 years, when all three schools require funding — Consentino, Whittier Tech, JG Whittier — the city will very likely be spending more than $20 million per year for many years thereafter, which surpasses the amount of Hale Hospital debt in its heyday.
“You could pay for the Consentino within the budget, but it still leaves the need for two other new schools plus the city’s other needs,” he said. “Even if you pay within the budget, we still have a mountain to climb in the next 20 years.
“You can’t base your decision on just the Consentino,” Michitson added. “You have to look ahead at a giant mountain,”
The Yes for Consentino group includes parents, teachers, and city leaders and its literature notes that in 2014, “Haverhill voters overwhelmingly supported a debt exclusion for the new Hunking Middle School building in a special election.”
Fiorentini said at the time that the debt exclusion would add about $71 per year for 20 years to the average property tax bill. But he said tax bills would not increase because an old debt exclusion for two schools built many years ago were to expire around the same time the city would start paying the new Hunking loan.
Unlike the Hunking, which is a kindergarten through grade 8 school, a new Consentino is designed to be a grade 5-8 middle school. The Yes for Consentino group is reminding voters that mail-in ballots have been sent out by the city clerk, and early in-person voting will take place from May 31 to June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.