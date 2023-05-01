HAVERHILL — Marcia McGowan could barely contain herself after being handed another $50 worth of taxi vouchers, courtesy of the Breakfast Exchange Club of Haverhill.
“Oh wow, I’m really going places now!” McGowan, 83, exclaimed. It was her second time receiving the vouchers she can use for rides with Haverhill Taxi or A Family Cab for shopping, to the hairdressers, or other social engagement purposes.
To encourage seniors age 60 and older to leave their homes after a long period of isolation due to the pandemic, and also to offer an escape for those who don’t drive and have no one to drive them, the Breakfast Exchange Club is testing some new ideas, including offering free taxi vouchers to seniors.
McGowan, a resident of AHEPA 39 Senior Living on Buttonwoods Avenue said she had to give up her driver’s license in January due to vision problems, so the vouchers allow her to travel to places such as the Haverhill and Groveland libraries, the Council on Aging in both communities, and clothes shopping at Target and Marshalls that she usually cannot get to by bus or by a senior transportation program.
“I’ve also gone shopping at Kohls in Plaistow,” McGowan said. “The vouchers help seniors get out of their apartments and bring beauty and joy into their lives. It’s a very welcome opportunity.”
In March the Breakfast Exchange Club’s Social Engagement Committee gave Haverhill Public Health and Council on Aging Director Mary Connolly $1,500 she used to purchase 30, $50 booklets of taxi vouchers. She distributed them to seniors throughout the city to go out to eat, to go shopping or anywhere else where they could socialize and have some fun.
Judi Arasi, chair of the Social Engagement Committee, said social isolation among seniors has been rising after it had peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not come back down.
Arasi said the program, called Happy Rides, was such a success her club recently gave Connolly an additional $1,500 to purchase more vouchers. Each booklet contains 50, $1 coupons.
“Some went to restaurants, some began attending the free Monday night meals at the Citizens Center, and some went shopping in Haverhill and in Plaistow,” Arasi said.
Connolly said she maintains a database of seniors across the city who can use this kind of assistance, with preference for those who do not drive. She said the Council on Aging also provides taxi vouchers ($5 for $25 in rides) twice a year out of its own grant funding, so this Exchange Club program increases the number of taxi rides a senior can access.
“Some seniors have been hesitant to get on a bus but feel comfortable in a taxi,” Connolly said. “We received a lot of positive feedback from very thankful seniors and we’re thrilled that the Breakfast Exchange Club chose to do this again for us.”
Lucinda Nolet, resident services director for AHEPA 39 Senior Living on Buttonwoods Avenue, said 10 of her residents who do not drive were thrilled to receive vouchers.
“The MeVA bus comes twice a week and there’s also a shuttle residents can request for medical rides, but a taxi gives them the flexibility to go where they want and when they want,” Nolet said.
For AHEPA resident Ruth Sullivan, the vouchers are a welcome option for travel, especially since she can call for a ride at any time.
“I don’t drive so the vouchers allowed me to go to the hairdressers, to my bank, and to out of town appointments,” Sullivan said.
Arasi said her members are in discussions about a food initiative at Mission Towers, where seniors can buy fresh vegetables and other items.
“We’re also thinking about hosting a social hour to discuss what their needs might be, such as help balancing their checkbooks, and we’re tossing around ideas for taking seniors to a movie or to lunch,” Arasi said. “We’re also considering creating a flyer that would list expertise within the Exchange Club that seniors in the city may want to access.”
