LAWRENCE -- The body of a Marine from Lawrence who died at boot camp in South Carolina was escorted back to the city on Thursday evening.
A wake will be held Friday and a funeral and burial Saturday morning for Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, a 2018 graduate of Lawrence High School, who died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Sept. 7.
Munoz will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery at 29 Barker St. will full military honors, said Louis Farrah, owner of Farrah Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements.
He was the son of Bartolome Munoz and Alexandra Santos of Lawrence, according to obituary information.
Marines and local and state police escorted his body from Logan Airport in Boston to the Farrah Funeral Home at 133 Lawrence St. on Thursday evening.
Lawrence firefighters hung a giant American flag between two ladder trucks on Lawrence Street for the procession.
Munoz was assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment. Lima Company was on Training Day 1 when the death occurred, according to officials.
According to several media accounts, Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks.
The incident is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, a Marine official said previously.
Munoz's wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Farrah Funeral Home. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 300 Haverhill St., Lawrence. Burial Saturday is at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery.
His death came just days after Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, also of Lawrence, was killed in action in Abdul, Afghanistan.
Rosario, 25, was killed by suicide bombers on Aug. 26.
A public vigil, wake and military burial service was held in the city.
