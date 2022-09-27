HAVERHILL — The 15th annual Community Walk for Peace takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to this free event, which includes a cookout.
Supported and escorted by Haverhill Police, the 1.5 mile walk will begin and end at GAR Park. In the event of rain, participants will gather at the Citizens Center following the walk. The event will include free T-shirts for the first 200 walkers to arrive, music by a DJ, youth and community speakers, games, temporary tattoos, prizes, and a free cookout. Also a display of the Clothesline Project, which features T-shirts made for and by survivors of domestic violence. The Latino Coalition of Haverhill will have a voter registration table. This event is presented by VIP Haverhill and community partners.
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser for Sarah's Place is Sunday
HAVERHILL — Join the Barker family Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club for their "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser" for Sarah's Place, Adult Day Health Center and to remember the late Joe Barker, who was cared for at Sarah's Place.
Appetizers, raffles, a silent auction and great conversation are included along with live music by EJ Ouellette & Crazy Maggy and special appearances by Clan MacPherson Pipes and Drums and the Bracken School of Irish Dance.
Donation is $40 per person at the door (children 12 and under free) or by Venmo: @barkerfamilyevent. You can also mail checks payable to Sarah's Place, 180 Water St., Haverhill, MA 01830.
Vargas goes to Washington
HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, will be joining fellow government, nonprofit and private sector leaders in Washington D.C. this week to discuss food insecurity and diet-related diseases. The Biden-Harris Administration is hosting the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Sept. 28 to work alongside anti-hunger and nutrition advocates, local and state leaders, and food companies to determine the best path towards ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the U.S. by 2030.
Over the last four years, Vargas has led three pieces of school nutrition legislation that have become law, including the one-year extension of universal school meals in the FY23 budget which passed with bipartisan support earlier this year.
“I’m honored to be in attendance for this historic conference and look forward to building coalitions to end hunger. Hunger is a problem that can be solved through smart public-private partnerships that can ensure no American goes hungry or malnourished," Vargas said. "I thank the Biden Administration for prioritizing this issue."
Oktoberfest event is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Exchange Clubs of the Merrimack Valley will host Oktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford.
This event benefits the Michael B. Christensen Community & Family Support Center in Lawrence and the fight against child abuse.
Tickets are $40 in advance at www.driveagainstchildabuse.org or $45 at the door. Tickets include food, three beer tickets, a mug and live music.
Plaistow dentist retires after three decades of work
PLAISTOW — Dr. Ronald Holiman of Plaistow Dental has retired after 30 years of practicing dentistry in town.
Holiman and his wife, Mutsuko, bought Plaistow Dental in September of 1992, after relocating to Plaistow from Hong Kong where he was a missionary dentist.
His daughter, Dr. Shaina Darmont is now the practice's owner. Her associate will be Dr. Mia Balsom.
Women in Business networking event planned
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business wine tasting and networking reception Monday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m at Tuscan Market, 9 Via Toscana, Salem, New Hampshire.
This event will include wine tasting, appetizers and a cash bar. Free to members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
