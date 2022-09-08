HAVERHILL — The Ray of Light Recovery Cafe will hold The Jericho Walk & Festival for Hope and Healing Saturday, Sept. 10. This free event is open to all, however, donations will be accepted.
Walkers will kick off the event at 9 a.m. by registering at Common Ground, 194 Winter St., followed by a walk to GAR Park, where festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include food, music, cornhole and other games, stories of hope and recovery and community recovery resources. The event ends at 3 p.m.
Proceeds support Ray of Light Recovery Cafe, 92 Merrimack St. (above the A-1 Deli). Ray of Light Recovery has had a great year serving those who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction, a spokesperson for that nonprofit organization said.
The Ray of Light Recovery is dedicated to teaching life-changing principles and practices of the Twelve Steps while offering a safe and healthy environment for recovery from addiction. For more information, send email to rayoflightrecoveryinc@gmail.com. Visit the organization on Facebook.
Art Walk is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The September downtown Haverhill Art Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.
In Washington Square, DJ Bil will be joined by Array of Trades’ Rachel Johnson, who returns with an interactive paint tent for all ages.
On Washington Street, G’s Restaurant features live music by Pete Francis and Steve McAloon and a demonstration by artist Adele. Stick around for the monthly 6 p.m. Art Walk Toast. Drop by The Yoga Tree to have your photo taken for Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience, a community portrait project by Jess Furtado. A few doors down you can find Alchemical Jewelry by Hedgekraft at Stem.
Enjoy the live tunes of Fake Leather Jacket in Columbus Park. On Wingate Street, visit Stained Glass Artist Glenda Gilleran at the Winged Rabbit. Bring the family to Sketches and Drips at the end of the block for children’s art activities. Turn the corner onto Essex Street at 5 p.m. for a mural talk by Jeff Grassie of Team Haverhill.
This grant-funded program is made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information and details on how to participate contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Shish kebab picnic to include food, live music and more
SALEM, N.H. - The Ararat Armenian Congregational Church at 2 Salem St. will hold a shish kebab picnic Sunday, Oct. 2. A church service is at 10:30 a.m. followed by the picnic from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wildlife encounters for kids is at 2 p.m.
The event includes food, live music, face painting, a bounce house and more.
Meal tickets are $20 at the door and include your choice of lamb or chicken, rice pilaf, vegetables, hummus, tabouleh, pita bread and dessert. Free kids meals for children 12 and under. Free meal for the first 100 who attend the church service.
Dinner and music planned
ANDOVER — The Armenian Friends of America Inc. will host a 10th anniversary performance by the Hye Kef 5 Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
The event will include a continuous buffer from 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by coffee and desserts. There will also be a cash raffle.
Tickets, in advance only, are $75 for adults and $70 for students 21 and under. Tables for 10 are $700 (single check only). No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are available online at www.armenianfriendsofamerica.org or by calling Lu Sirmaian at 978-314-1956, Sharke Der Apkarian at 978-808-0598, Kathy Geyer at 978-902-3198 or John Arzigian at 603-560-3826.
This event benefits the Armenian churches of the Merrimack Valley, including St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in North Andover, the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe in Bradford, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church of Chelmsford and the Ararat Armenian Apostolic Church of Salem, New Hampshire.
