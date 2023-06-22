DERRY — They came to walk for life. They came to walk for hope.
Falling rain Saturday didn’t dampen spirits of those who turned out for the Relay For Life of Southern New Hampshire, held on the Pinkerton Academy Memorial Field track.
Every year people come together at American Cancer Society Relay For Life events to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and to fight back against the disease.
At the Derry event, people walked the Pinkerton track during the nine-hour event to honor someone battling cancer, someone who is a survivor, or a friend or loved one that lost the battle.
Cancer survivors and their caregivers traditionally take the first lap of every event as community members cheer them on and celebrate the progress that has been made against cancer.
All survivors wore purple shirts and were accompanied by friends, caretakers and family members as they took the ceremonial first lap around the track.
Local Girl Scouts created colorful signs of support to hold up along the track as survivors passed by.
The day included special themed laps including a “New Friend” lap and a “Favorite Holiday” lap.
There were also area businesses and organizations on site offering food, information and support.
Music was provided and there was a survivors dinner later in the day.
As the skies grew darker, the annual display of luminary lights lit up the field and track area with messages written on the simple lit bags honoring someone who is fighting cancer or has succumbed.
Courtenay Needham, a development director with the American Cancer Society, said all who gathered at the recent Relay For Life were there with a common mission — to celebrate all those affected by cancer and to join together to continue the fight.
“We all make a difference in the fight against cancer,” Needham said. “Cancer survivors are living proof of all the good work.”
Approximately 23 teams participated in the Relay, with a goal of $80,000 to be raised to support the American Cancer Society.
By last Saturday, organizers said nearly $72,000 had already been raised, with more expected.
