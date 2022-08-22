METHUEN — At the end of September, a 53-foot-long tractor trailer truck carrying the exhibit known as The Wall That Heals will arrive at Potter Field.
Reaching nearly eight feet tall at its highest point and spanning 375 feet in length, the exhibit consists of 140 panels bearing the names of 58,267 American soldiers who never came home from the Vietnam War.
“We are honored to host The Wall That Heals here in Methuen,” said Mayor Neil Perry.
“Not only does The Wall honor those who served in Southeast Asia during the war but also it symbolizes our respect for all those veterans in Methuen who served in uniform while affording residents from all walks of life, especially our young people, the opportunity to see in person this truly inspiring display.”
The Wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day from 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 until 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Veteran Services Director Paul Jensen said this will be the first time The Wall has been to Methuen.
“There was a lengthy application process, there are a lot of moving pieces in putting on an event like this,” he said. “From the mayor on down, support for veterans in Methuen is exceptional.”
Jensen said that each year, the city honors its veterans with events such as the Field of Honor at Nevins Memorial Library, the Sunset Salute at Merrimack Valley Golf Club and the Flag Replacement activity in which students travel to the city’s nine cemeteries to replace 5,000 American flags.
According to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the trailer that carries The Wall will be converted into a mobile Education Center during the four-day event. The Education Center will feature displays including Hometown Heroes, the In Memory Honor Roll, a map of Vietnam and a replica of the In Memory Plaque honoring Vietnam veterans who returned home but later died from war-related illnesses.
Since its unveiling on Veterans Day in 1996, The Wall has traveled to nearly 700 communities across the nation.
In 2021, The Wall traveled more than 13,000 miles and was viewed by 200,000 visitors in 26 communities.
