Calling all women over 70 years of age who have a “thing” for former New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady.
Would you like to attend the upcoming “80 For Brady” movie with our longtime Patriots writer and Executive Sports Editor Bill Burt?
Bill is going to an early viewing of “80 For Brady” at the AMC Methuen theater at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8. And he’ll be taking along with him about 50 or so Brady fans, all women over 70 years old. The film opens in theaters next weekend.
The event is open to all subscribers and new readers who subscribe this weekend.
The movie is based on a true story inspired by four best friends living life to the fullest who decide to take a “wild trip” to the 2017 Super Bowl LI in Houston to see their hero, Tom Brady, play.
“This is exciting,” said 82-year-old Sandi Seglin of Methuen, who plans to sign up fast.
“I’ve always loved Brady. I loved that he never got hurt. Other quarterbacks, like Jimmy Garoppolo, get hurt every five minutes.”
She added, “I’ve been a Patriots fan from day one in 1960. I was not happy when he left. But it wasn’t all his fault. ... I can’t wait for the movie. It will be fun.”
The “80 For Brady” movie stars four legendary actresses: Oscar winners Jane Fonda and Sally Field, Oscar nominee and multiple Emmy winner Lily Tomlin, and Emmy, Grammy, Ocscar and Tony Award winner Rita Moreno.
We are guaranteeing 50 women will attend the movie, enjoy refreshments free of charge, and possibly get a trinket or two as well.
Bill has covered the entire Patriots dynasty and attended every one of the nine Super Bowls Brady played for the Patriots.
Anyone who wants to attend the movie with Bill should call our customer service number at 978-725-5050 on Saturday and Sunday between 6:30 and 11 a.m., and Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by MINCO Corp., headquartered in North Andover, which provides real estate and development services. A portion of the proceeds will go toward a local charity focusing on senior citizen women.
