LAWRENCE - A man wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic was arrested in the city Saturday night.
Manuel Radhame Rodriguez Burgos, 20, was arrested and charged after police investigated a 9:22 p.m. report of shots fired in the Melrose Court and Hancock Street area, police said.
Burgos last known address was 149 Water St., according to a police report.
The national police in the Dominican Republic issued an alert indicating Burgos is "actively wanted by the Department of Investigation" for the killing of Jose Angel Araujo "from several bullet wounds."
Burgos was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court on firearms charges. He was held without bail pending a hearing Friday to determine if he's a danger to himself or the community at-large.
It's unclear when Burgos will be returned to the Dominican Republic for prosecution there.
