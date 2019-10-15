PELHAM — A suspect who investigators believe committed an unarmed robbery at the Subway Restaurant a month ago is being held in Massachusetts on unrelated charges, according to Lt. Anne Perriello, spokeswoman for the Pelham Police Department.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for David Taylor, 36, whose last known address was in Pelham. Taylor surrendered to the Chelmsford, Mass., police Thursday. He is being held in lieu of $1,000 cash bail at Billerica House of Correction.
Taylor faces robbery charges filed by Chelmsford and Woburn police. He is also charged as a fugitive from justice in connection with the Subway robbery, Perriello said.
He is expected to be extradited to New Hampshire, she added.
Pelham police officers went to the Subway at 150 Bridge St. at around 4:10 p.m. Sept. 15 after the robbery was reported. They obtained surveillance photos of the suspect.