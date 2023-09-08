HAVERHILL — The old saying, "out of sight, out of mind," might just apply to an area beneath the Comeau Bridge on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River.
The bridge looks tidy and clean from above, but take a peek beneath and witness a wasteland strewn with beer bottles, nip bottles, filthy mattresses, baby carriages, construction debris, plastics, food cans, discarded clothing and wall-to-wall graffiti tags.
Aside from the trash and tell-tale signs of homelessness, there's also a manhole that is believed to have erupted during torrential rain in August, spreading combined sewage and stormwater along the riverbank and possibly into the river.
DPW Director Bob Ward said heavy rain in August caused several similar problems in the city, including a ruptured sewer line behind 5 Ford St. that created a massive sinkhole and caused a manhole just downhill from there to overflow with combined sewage and rainwater.
Ward said the dislodged manhole under the Comeau Bridge will be repaired by first removing any damaged concrete, then moving the manhole cover and its cast iron mounting ring back into position before fixing it in place with fresh concrete.
He said this manhole is part of a combined sewer system that collects rainwater and sewage.
"It's one of our large interceptors that runs along the riverbank to the treatment plant in Bradford," he said. "We'll also be checking to ensure the rest of the manhole structure is sound and there are no other issues with it. "As part of the reinstallation we'll take a look at the area and if it's washed out we'll add some soil or riprap. Since the overflow already happened and dried out, we might clean it up as well."
Ward said sometimes people move manhole covers then drop items in the hole.
As for the trash and graffiti tags, Ward learned on Thursday that the land under the southern end of the bridge is owned by the state.
"Unfortunately, it's not the only area along the river where you'll find trash," he said.
Richard Roberts of Haverhill, an employee of Clean River Project of Methuen, grew up on South Elm Street not far from the Comeau Bridge and is as familiar with the banks of the river nearby.
"I come down here to walk around and there's a nice sitting spot," he said. "I was here in June and noticed the manhole was out of position by an inch or two but the water was too high at the time to get close to it and nothing was coming out of the manhole."
Roberts said it didn't occur to him to notify the city at the time but when he returned to the area this past weekend, the river had receded and he noticed the manhole cover was out of position even more. He passed on his concerns to his boss, Rocky Morrison, figuring he'd know how to get the situation fixed.
Roberts said torrential rain in August likely inundated the area beneath the bridge and caused two gullies to form. He said a formerly level area close to the riverbank is now rutted and strewn with trash.
Morrison, president of Clean River Project, toured the area on Tuesday with Roberts. The organization is involved in numerous river cleanup events and has pulled tons of trash, tires as well as rusting vehicles, from the river in recent years.
"The mayor needs to get somebody down here to rake up the contaminated toilet paper and take the trash out of here," Morrison said. "There are remnants of people drinking and once you see mattresses then you know people were sleeping here too."
Morrison called the area beneath the bridge an "environmental nightmare."
"Because of the contaminated toilet paper and the smell coming out of the manhole you can't stay in this area very long else you'd get sick," he said. "We want to bring light to these situations and encouraged the proper authorities to come in and clean the area."
