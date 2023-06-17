MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee of New Hampshire recently resumed broadcasting its Live Loon Cam.
In its ninth year of operation, the camera streams live on YouTube and features a pair of loons nesting in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Hatching of loon eggs is expected to occur between July 7 and July 9.
Viewers can watch, up-close and in real time, as the birds incubate their eggs and hatch their chicks. During this time, they will also see the loons interact with one another and with the other wildlife species they share the lake with.
LPC Volunteer and Loon Cam Operator, Bill Gassman, noted that many Loon Cam viewers often feel that they come to know the loons they are watching over the course of the 28-day incubation period.
In addition to watching the loons, viewers can participate in an online chat with other viewers and with biologists. The chat allows viewers to share events that happen on camera, connect and socialize over their love of the birds.
The Loon Cam can be watched at loon.org/looncam.
Brewfest returns to Kingston
KINGSTON — Kingston Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 4th annual Kingston Brewfest on Saturday, June 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., on the Plains, 148 Main St.
There will be over 30 breweries offering up 100 varieties of beer, cider, hard seltzer and more.
A variety of food trucks will be on hand, with live music from rock band BNW and lawn games. Kingston’s own “Moonshine Scotty” Scott Halik winner on Master Distiller will be in attendance.
This is a 21-plus only event.
The cost is $40 per person for all-access tickets and $10 for non-drinker tickets. Tickets are available online at KingstonBrew.com.
CLM scholarship recipients
DERRY — The Center for Life Management Foundation recently awarded merit scholarships to area graduating seniors, one supportive employment client and staff members. Most recipients are pursuing degrees or certifications that will impact the healthcare industry.
“These scholarships are one way of encouraging students to pursue careers in physical and mental health,” explained Vic Topo, president and CEO of the Center for Life Management.
Eight graduating seniors received $500 scholarships based on their community and academic achievements.
This year’s recipients from Pinkerton Academy are Riley Allen and Tia Douglas.
Corinne Kelly from Pelham High School and Lauren Genest from Timberlane Regional High School received the award.
The foundation also awarded Hannah Greenwood and Xiangbin Long from Salem High the scholarships.
CLM staff recipients include Amanda Wilfore and Katherine Mascaro.
Each year the scholarship program provides one scholarship to a CLM supportive employment client pursuing a certificate or degree that advances their career or assists them in seeking employment. This year it went to Diane Polewarczyk.
Applications for the 2024 program will be available online at CenterforLifeManagement.org in September. Completed applications are due on March 31, 2024.
